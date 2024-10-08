Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Magical' terms Pakistani actress Hania Aamir after attending Diljit Dosanjh's tour says, 'ek he dil hai..'

    Hania Aamir shared unseen photos from her time at Diljit Dosanjh's concert and wrote, 'sir ek he dil hai kitni dafa jeeto ge. Pyar aur sirf pyar'.

    'Magical' terms Pakistani actress Hania Aamir after attending Diljit Dosanjh's tour says, 'ek he dil hai..' RKK
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

    Diljit Dosanjh is now on his Dil-Lumanati tour and he is traveling from one country to another, delighting his followers. Diljit enjoys international recognition since he is popular with everyone. His films quickly became famous on social media. Recently, a video of him offering a special gift to a Pakistani fan went viral. In the video, he talked about how love transcends boundaries. While in London, he met Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who attended his concert.

    Diljit Dosanjh's concert in London took place at the O2 Arena and Hania Aamir also attended the concert. Diljit Dosanjh recognised her and even invited her to the stage. Hania has now resorted to social media to share some previously unseen photos from her time at the concert. When she initially walks on stage, she greets Diljit Dosanjh with a namaste. Next, she released a video of Diljit indicating that she is really good. She has also posted photos of her teammates. In the caption, Hania lavished love on Diljit Dosanjh. 

    About Hania Aamir

    Hania Aamir is a well-known figure in Pakistan's cinema and television business. She has appeared in several serials, including Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Mere Humsafar, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, and many more. She has also appeared in films such as Parde Mein Rehne Do, Superstar, Load Wedding, and many more. She obtained international fame since her shows are well-liked and enjoyed by everyone.

