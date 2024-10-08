70th National Film Awards: Rishabh Shetty, Yash and others win big! Winners full list here
The 70th National Film Awards will take place today, October 8, honoring the best films and talent. Check out the complete list of winners below!
The 70th National Film Awards will be held today, October 8 at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi which will celebrate the best films and talent. This prestigious ceremony recognizes exceptional contributions from actors and crew across India, highlighting the vibrant cinematic landscape of the country. Notable personalities expected to grace the event include Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen, Sooraj Barjatya, and Neena Gupta, adding star power to the occasion.
Where to watch:
For those eager to witness the ceremony, it will be broadcast live on DD National starting at 3 pm, where viewers can catch the excitement of the red carpet arrivals. The main event will kick off at 4 pm, featuring inspiring speeches and award presentations. If you're unable to tune in on television, the ceremony will also be streamed live on DD National's YouTube channel, ensuring fans can enjoy the festivities from anywhere.
70th National Film Awards' complete list of winners:
- Best Female Playback Singer - Bombay Jayashri, Saudi Velakka CC.225/2009
- Best Male Playback Singer - Arijit Singh, Brahmastra
- Best Editing (Feature Film) - Aattam
- Best Music Director (Songs) - Pritam
- Best Music Director (Background Score) - AR Rahman
- Best Feature Film - Aattam
- Best Child Artist - Sreepath, Mallikappuram
- Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - Kantara
- Best Actor - Rishab Shetty, Kantara
- Best Actress - Nithya Menen, Tiruchitrabalam, and Manasi Parekh, Kutch Express
- Best Director - Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai
- Best Supporting Actor - Pawan Malhotra, Fouja
- Best Supporting Actress - Neena Gupta, Uunchai
- Best Action Direction - KGF: Chapter 2
- Best Choreography - Tiruchitrabalam
- Best Lyrics - Fouja
- Best Makeup - Aparajito
- Best Costumes - Kutch Express
- Best Production Design - Aparajito
- Best Sound Design - Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1
- Best Cinematography - Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1
- Best Screenplay - Aattam
- Best Dialogues - Gulmohar
- Best Telugu Film - Karthikeya 2
- Best Tamil Film - Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1
- Best Bengali Film - Kaberi Antardhan
- Best Hindi Film - Gulmohar
- Best Kannada Film - KGF: Chapter 2
- Best Marathi Film - Vaalvi
- Best Punjabi Film - Baaghi Di Dhee
- Best Odia Film - Daman
- Best Malayalam Film - Saudi Velakka CC.225/2009
- Best Tiwa Film - Sikaisal
- Best Assamese Film - Emuthi Puthi
- Best Non-Feature Film - Ayena
- Best Documentary - Murmurs of the Jungle
- Best Critic - Deepak Dua
- Best Debut Director (Feature Film) - Pramod Kumar, Fouja
- Best Debut Director (Non-Feature Film) - Madhyantara
- Best Book on Cinema - Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography
- Best Arts/Culture Film - Ranga Vibhoga/Varsa
- Best Biographical Film - Aanakhi Ek Mohenjo Daro
- Best Animated Film - The Coconut Tree
- Best Short Film - Xunyota
- Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values - On the Brink Season 2 - Gharial
- Best Script (Non-Feature Film) - Mono No Aware
- Best Cinematography (Non-Feature Film) - Mono No Aware
- Best Narration (Non-Feature Film) - Murmurs of the Jungle
- Best Direction (Non-Feature Film) - From the Shadow
- Best Editing (Non-Feature Film) - Madhyantara
- Best Sound Design (Non-Feature Film) - Yaan
- Best Music Direction (Non-Feature Film) - Fursat
- Special Mentions - Manoj Bajpayee for Gulmohar, and Sanjoy Salil Chowdhury for Kadhikan
