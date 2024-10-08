70th National Film Awards: Rishabh Shetty, Yash and others win big! Winners full list here

The 70th National Film Awards will take place today, October 8, honoring the best films and talent. Check out the complete list of winners below!

The 70th National Film Awards will be held today, October 8 at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi which will celebrate the best films and talent. This prestigious ceremony recognizes exceptional contributions from actors and crew across India, highlighting the vibrant cinematic landscape of the country. Notable personalities expected to grace the event include Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen, Sooraj Barjatya, and Neena Gupta, adding star power to the occasion.

Where to watch:

For those eager to witness the ceremony, it will be broadcast live on DD National starting at 3 pm, where viewers can catch the excitement of the red carpet arrivals. The main event will kick off at 4 pm, featuring inspiring speeches and award presentations. If you're unable to tune in on television, the ceremony will also be streamed live on DD National's YouTube channel, ensuring fans can enjoy the festivities from anywhere.

70th National Film Awards' complete list of winners:

Best Female Playback Singer - Bombay Jayashri, Saudi Velakka CC.225/2009

Best Male Playback Singer - Arijit Singh, Brahmastra

Best Editing (Feature Film) - Aattam

Best Music Director (Songs) - Pritam

Best Music Director (Background Score) - AR Rahman

Best Feature Film - Aattam

Best Child Artist - Sreepath, Mallikappuram

Best Feature Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - Kantara

Best Actor - Rishab Shetty, Kantara

Best Actress - Nithya Menen, Tiruchitrabalam, and Manasi Parekh, Kutch Express

Best Director - Sooraj Barjatya, Uunchai

Best Supporting Actor - Pawan Malhotra, Fouja

Best Supporting Actress - Neena Gupta, Uunchai

Best Action Direction - KGF: Chapter 2

Best Choreography - Tiruchitrabalam

Best Lyrics - Fouja

Best Makeup - Aparajito

Best Costumes - Kutch Express

Best Production Design - Aparajito

Best Sound Design - Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1

Best Cinematography - Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1

Best Screenplay - Aattam

Best Dialogues - Gulmohar

Best Telugu Film - Karthikeya 2

Best Tamil Film - Ponniyin Selvan - Part 1

Best Bengali Film - Kaberi Antardhan

Best Hindi Film - Gulmohar

Best Kannada Film - KGF: Chapter 2

Best Marathi Film - Vaalvi

Best Punjabi Film - Baaghi Di Dhee

Best Odia Film - Daman

Best Malayalam Film - Saudi Velakka CC.225/2009

Best Tiwa Film - Sikaisal

Best Assamese Film - Emuthi Puthi

Best Non-Feature Film - Ayena

Best Documentary - Murmurs of the Jungle

Best Critic - Deepak Dua

Best Debut Director (Feature Film) - Pramod Kumar, Fouja

Best Debut Director (Non-Feature Film) - Madhyantara

Best Book on Cinema - Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography

Best Arts/Culture Film - Ranga Vibhoga/Varsa

Best Biographical Film - Aanakhi Ek Mohenjo Daro

Best Animated Film - The Coconut Tree

Best Short Film - Xunyota

Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values - On the Brink Season 2 - Gharial

Best Script (Non-Feature Film) - Mono No Aware

Best Cinematography (Non-Feature Film) - Mono No Aware

Best Narration (Non-Feature Film) - Murmurs of the Jungle

Best Direction (Non-Feature Film) - From the Shadow

Best Editing (Non-Feature Film) - Madhyantara

Best Sound Design (Non-Feature Film) - Yaan

Best Music Direction (Non-Feature Film) - Fursat

Special Mentions - Manoj Bajpayee for Gulmohar, and Sanjoy Salil Chowdhury for Kadhikan

