Haryana election result: Know MLA salary, facilities, and allowances

Winners of the Haryana elections would receive Rs 60,000 per month as assembly members. Additionally, Rs 15k for telephone & Rs 25k for office expenditures would be paid monthly.
In Haryana, MLAs get Rs 10k as hospitality allowance, Rs 30k per month for daily expenses, Rs 60,000 monthly allowance for constituency tour and Rs 15k for attending the session.
Haryana MLAs are given expenses at the rate of Rs 5,000 per day on travel outside. Apart from this, medical facilities are provided like Group A officers.
MLAs in Haryana get a loan of Rs 20 lakh for a four-wheeler and Rs 60 lakh for a house. Apart from this, Rs 10 lakh is given for the repair of the house.
First-class train and flight travel for state MLAs is free up to Rs 3 lakh per year. Road travel allowance of Rs 18 per kilometre and Rs 15 lakh yearly grant.
Haryana MLAs, Ministers, Ministers of State, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and Leader of Opposition received raises in 2017. Then Rs 10,000 was added.
Earlier, MLAs in the state used to get a monthly salary of Rs 50,000. The increased salary is applicable from April 1, 2016.