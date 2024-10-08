India News

Haryana election result: Know MLA salary, facilities, and allowances

Haryana MLA Salary

Winners of the Haryana elections would receive Rs 60,000 per month as assembly members. Additionally, Rs 15k for telephone & Rs 25k for office expenditures would be paid monthly.

Expenses of MLAs in every session

In Haryana, MLAs get Rs 10k as hospitality allowance, Rs 30k per month for daily expenses, Rs 60,000 monthly allowance for constituency tour and Rs 15k for attending the session.

Facilities to MLAs on going out of state

Haryana MLAs are given expenses at the rate of Rs 5,000 per day on travel outside. Apart from this, medical facilities are provided like Group A officers.

Haryana MLA Bungalow-Car

MLAs in Haryana get a loan of Rs 20 lakh for a four-wheeler and Rs 60 lakh for a house. Apart from this, Rs 10 lakh is given for the repair of the house.

Haryana MLA Rail-Flight Facility

First-class train and flight travel for state MLAs is free up to Rs 3 lakh per year. Road travel allowance of Rs 18 per kilometre and Rs 15 lakh yearly grant.

When did the salary of MLAs increase

Haryana MLAs, Ministers, Ministers of State, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and Leader of Opposition received raises in 2017. Then Rs 10,000 was added.

What was the salary of MLAs in Haryana

Earlier, MLAs in the state used to get a monthly salary of Rs 50,000. The increased salary is applicable from April 1, 2016.

