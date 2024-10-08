Delivery boy caught spitting in Canadian man's drink meant for his 2-yr-old son; video sparks concern (WATCH)

In a shocking and unsettling incident, a Canadian resident captured disturbing footage on his doorbell camera showing a DoorDash driver intentionally spitting into a drink meant for his two-year-old son.

The alarming footage revealed the delivery driver spitting into a Booster Juice beverage before placing it at George Bishay’s doorstep. The drink, was intended to hydrate Bishay’s young son.

Outraged and baffled, George Bishay, shared his disbelief, highlighting that he regularly spent hundreds of dollars on DoorDash each month and had even generously tipped the driver 18%. Despite this, the driver shockingly broke the seal of the drink, spat into it, and resealed it as if nothing had happened.

Following the disturbing discovery, Bishay wasted no time in contacting the authorities. He later confronted the driver, asking him directly why he would commit such an act. The driver, when confronted, apologized, simply stating, “I am sorry.”

In a video filmed by Bishay’s wife, the driver apologized, explaining that his two children were in the car. The Durham Regional Police charged the driver with failing to secure the children in seatbelts, resulting in a $500 fine and demerit points. DoorDash deactivated the driver and refunded the customer.

As the disturbing video gained traction online, users expressed concerns over food safety and hygiene maintained by food delivery platforms.

