    Gratuity to be issued for Anganwadi workers: Railway Minister V Somanna

    Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna assured Anganwadi workers he would take a delegation to the central government to address their demands, including gratuity, minimum wage, and better working conditions. He praised their COVID-19 efforts and promised to consider their legitimate requests.

    Gratuity to be issued for Anganwadi workers says Railway Minister V Somanna
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 2:35 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 2:35 PM IST

    Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna has assured Anganwadi workers that he will lead a delegation to the central government to address their longstanding demands, including the provision of gratuity. His assurance came during a seminar organized by the Karnataka State Anganwadi Employees' Association at the Teacher's House in Bengaluru on Monday.

    Speaking at the event, Somanna expressed his deep respect for the Anganwadi workers, acknowledging their dedication and hard work, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I hold great pride and respect for the Anganwadi workers. In three months, I will take a delegation to the central government to discuss all your demands," he said.

    He highlighted their invaluable service during the pandemic when many were hesitant to step outside, stating, "Your collaboration with the health department during a time when people were afraid to leave their homes is remarkable. Despite your hard work, the fruits of your labour have not been realized. However, your legitimate demands will be given due consideration."

    Key demands:

    Among the demands presented by the Anganwadi workers were a minimum wage of Rs 26,000, the provision of gratuity as per the Supreme Court's ruling, and the formal framing of the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) into an act. They also urged that nutritious food and pre-primary education be made fundamental rights and called for an increase in the ICDS budget.

    Additionally, the workers demanded the removal of GST on supplementary nutritional food provided to Anganwadi centres and sought exemptions from participating in election-related duties. Somanna received a comprehensive list of these demands from the Anganwadi Employees' Union.

