'Lgta Breast Implants Karvaye Hai' - Mouni Roy trolled for displaying cleavage in Honey Singh's Gatividhi song

Getting trolled is not uncommon nowadays. This time, social media users and netizens have badly trolled the Bollywood diva Mouni Roy for flaunting her cleavage in the renowned singer and rapper Honey Singh starrer Gatividhi song.

Mouni Roy is one such actor who has successfully transitioned from Television to Bollywood. She has made her successful mark in Hindi cinema with her acting chops in films like Brahmastra, Made In China, Romeo Akbar Walter, and Gold.

Mouni Roy has now collaborated with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh for the highly-awaited music video Gatividhi. Her scintillating and smoky hot avatar has left fans drooling. However, social media users and people remained unimpressed with her bold look and started trolling her.

Mouni dropped some smoky hot BTS pictures from the Gatividhi song on her Instagram handle. The pictures feature Mouni Roy slaying it effortlessly by flaunting her ample cleavage. Mouni looked gorgeous in a bralette top styled with shimmer trousers.

The 'Brahmastra' actress made some scintillating poses for the camera and looked like every inch of the diva that she is. While her fans loved her sizzling avatar, several netizens started trolling her. Some nasty trolls even alleged that she got her breast implants. One netizen commented, "lgta hai breast implants karvaye hai isley show off kar rehi." Another said, "cheap."

Gatividhi was the much-awaited comeback song of Honey Singh, which has broken records within a day. The ardent fans are raving about the music, lyrics, and song. They have also claimed that their OG king is back. The song already has 9.7 million views and almost 249K likes on Youtube within 22 hours. Fans have loved the vibe of the song. The foot-tapping party number, Gatividhi, has gotten a thumbs-up from all music lovers. Fans have been sharing that they are happy to see this smashing comeback of their King.

The Gatividhi song is out now. You can also watch it here.

Meanwhile, ‘Gatividhi’ has been composed and sung by Honey Singh. Talking about the song, Mouni said, “It is the perfect song for this time of the year. What better way to celebrate the year ending with a Badass song. It was a perfect collaboration with Yo! Yo! and Namoh Studios.” The rapper added, "Gatividhi is a hep party song, and Mouni’s charm and sexy moves in the video have lifted the song to the next level." The project marked Mouni’s first collaboration with the ace rapper.

