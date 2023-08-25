'Let us move forward...' Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa apologises to media

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa apologizes to Karnataka media after a two-year conflict, emphasizing the media's role in promoting cinema. The apology follows a meeting led by producer Rock Line Venkatesh to bridge the gap between Darshan and media. Darshan expresses guilt and seeks unity for the progress of Kannada cinema.

Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, known for his roles in Kannada films, has taken to Twitter to extend an apology to the entire Karnataka media and journalists, while also wishing them well on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi. The tweet comes after a two-year-long fight between Darshan and the media in Karnataka, during which there was no news coverage or promotion of his movies.

A meeting was conducted under the leadership of producer Rock Line Venkatesh and the Editors Guild of Bangalore. The meeting aimed to fill the gap between Darshan and the media, as the media plays a vital role in promoting and supporting Kannada cinema, especially against movies from other languages.



Producer Rock Line Venkatesh emphasized the longstanding relationship between media and cinema, urging for continued collaboration. The meeting also highlighted the importance of prominent individuals in public life serving as positive role models for society. It was underlined that the media's stance is responsive and critical, not driven by hate.

Darshan tweeted, ‘A few years back an audio of mine went viral unintentionally and caused a whole controversy. It was a response to a man's words in some bad hour. It was not a joke about other media personalities. I don't know with what malice that person released the audio, but may that person be well and may that person not repeat such malice in the future.



However, there is nothing wrong in apologizing to the elders of the media if they are hurt by my words. Apologies to the media, the fourth arm of democracy, For this untoward incident, a good society needs good media. I respect the media. My growth in the film industry is also due to the media's loving promotion. Let us all forget the bitter incident and move forward. Let's work together for the progress of Kannada, Kannadigas, Kannada Nadu, and Kannada cinema. Please spread love, I hope my beloved celebrities respect my sentiments’

- Darshan Thoogudeepa, with love.'