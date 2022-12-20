Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why did Kannada actor Darshan get hit by a slipper at his film Kranti event? Here's what we know

    Darshan Thoogudeepa, also called Challenging Star, was attacked during a promotional event for his forthcoming film Kranti. A miscreant, allegedly a fan of Puneeth Rajkumar, threw a slipper at Darshan. Later, Shiva Rajkumar shared a video message that condemned this attack on him.

    First Published Dec 20, 2022, 7:58 AM IST

    Darshan, a Kannada cinema actor, was hit by a slipper while promoting his forthcoming flick Kranti in Hosapete. Social media footage shows Darshan being hit by a slipper thrown at him by an unknown individual in the crowd. Hundreds of fans came to unveil a song from the film at the event, which took place on Sunday evening.

    In the footage, Darshan could be seen walking into the front of the stage to address the crowd. Suddenly, a slipper was thrown at him, hitting the shoulder.  The incident startled everyone, and it produced a lot of commotion among the audience. On the other hand, Darshan recovered from the first shock and kept everyone calm. Despite this, the rest of the event went down without a hitch.

    Why Darshan gets hit by a slipper?
    A fan of Puneeth Rajkumar allegedly tossed his slipper, probably in response to the star's misogynistic and sexist comment about Lady Luck. Soon, Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar delivered a video message and denounced the crime. He further requested that such acts be avoided.

    Darshan recently fell in hot water for making disrespectful remarks about Lady Luck. The film will be released in theatres on January 26th.

    In a recent interview for a local entertainment channel, the actor said, "Goddess of Luck doesn't knock on the door always. When she knocks, grab her, drag her into your bedroom and strip her naked. If you give her clothes, she will go out."

    Many people on Twitter condemned his bad behaviour and requested an apology. Darshan's Kranti is set to be released on January 26. V Harikrishna wrote and directed the film. The film also has Ravichandran and Sumalatha in significant parts.
     

