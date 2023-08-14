Who is Upendra? Kannada actor in trouble after controversial remark on Dalit during FB live session

While discussing trolls that remark on his party, the sandalwood actor compared them to the Holeya group, an SC minority primarily located in Karnataka and Kerala.

Kannada actor-turned-politician Upendra has been charged under the SC/ST Atrocities Act for allegedly making a casteist statement on the Holeya group (Holageri - a village quarter or an area outside the village where the Holeya community members live). While discussing trolls that remark on his party, the sandalwood actor compared them to the Holeya group, an SC minority located mainly in Karnataka and Kerala.

Following his remark, an FIR has been registered against the star. Upendra on Facebook and Instagram on the anniversary of his political party Prajaakeeya. Upendra said during the Facebook Live session, "Change can happen only with innocent hearts. I wish for innocent souls to join us and speak up. Their suggestions will benefit us. They won't speak carelessly or insult someone. Some have a lot of time on their hands. They comment on whatever comes to their mind. I can't do anything about them. If there's a town, it will have Dalits. Similarly, these kinds of people also exist. Let's ignore them. Let's not read those comments. Patriotism is when you love people.”

Also Read: Gadar 2 box office collection Day 3: Sunny Deol's film mints Rs 135 crores; Know details

Protests erupted in Ramanagara district's Hosakerehalli hamlet when Dalit organisations burnt the actor's image, demanding his arrest for his discriminatory statement. The actor later apologised on Facebook, saying it was a slip of the tongue and that his purpose was not to offend any community.

Madhusudhan KN, an assistant director of the social welfare department, made a complaint at the Kere Achukattu police station, which resulted in the police filing an FIR against the actor under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Also Read: Who is Veerendra Babu? Kannada actor-producer arrested on rape charges

Soon after the backlash, the actor removed the live video from his social media pages, and upon receiving a police complaint, he issued an apology. He wrote, "I used a proverb in Facebook and Instagram live broadcast today. As soon as I find it hurting many people's feelings, I will delete that live video from my social media. And sorry for his word."

Who is Upendra?

Actor Upendra Rao is renowned for Preethse, Super Star, Kutumba, Hollywood, Super, Kalpana, Godfather, I Love You, Kabzaa, and others. He became a Karnataka PRagnyavanta Janata Paksha politician in October 2017. He founded Uttama Prajaakeeya Party afterwards. His wife is actress and Miss Kolkata Priyanka Trivedi. The pair appeared in Raa and H2O in Telugu.