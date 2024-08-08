Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    "Doctors said I won't walk again...": Actor Vikram recounts harrowing accident, says he underwent 23 surgeries

    Tamil actor Vikram has opened up about an accident that left him with a broken leg and forced him to undergo 23 surgeries. He said his passion for acting and self-confidence, powered his comeback.

    "Doctors said I won't walk again...": Actor Vikram recounts harrowing accident, says he underwent 23 surgeries dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 7:03 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 7:03 PM IST

    Chennai: The much-anticipated Tamil film 'Thangalaan', directed by Pa. Ranjith and starring Vikram, is set to release on August 15. The cast and crew is in the midst of promotional activities. 

    Also Read: Happy Birthday Fahadh Faasil: Makers of Vettaiyan share special pic featuring Rajinikanth, Amitabh and Fahadh

    At a press conference in Bengaluru, Vikram spoke about his experience working with Pa. Ranjith and the challenges he faced during the filming of 'Thangalaan'. He revealed that he had suffered a serious leg injury early in his career, which left him bedridden for three years and required 23 surgeries. 

    "I had an accident, my leg was broken, and the doctors said I wouldn't be able to walk again. I was in the hospital for 3 years and had to undergo 23 surgeries. But because of my passion for acting and my self-confidence, I was able to make a comeback,” Vikram said.

    Pa. Ranjith also praised Vikram's dedication and commitment to the film, citing an instance where the actor continued shooting despite suffering a spinal cord injury during an action sequence.

    'Thangalaan' is set in the British era and tells the story of the origins of the Kolar Gold Mines. The movie is written by Pa. Ranjith, Tamizh Prabha, and Azhagiya Periyavan, and produced by K.E. Gnanavel Raja, Pa. Ranjith, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners Studio Green and Jio Studios. The music is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

    With a massive budget, 'Thangalaan' is one of the most expensive films in Vikram's career. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the film, which promises to be an action-packed adventure.

    Also Read: Maharaja to Aadujeevitham-6 South superhit films to watch on OTT

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss Telugu 8: When and where to watch popular reality show? List of contestants OUT RBA

    Bigg Boss Telugu 8: When and where to watch popular reality show? List of contestants OUT

    Ranbir Kapoor's DELETED cockpit scene from Sandeep Vanga Reddy's 'Animal' goes VIRAL - WATCH ATG

    Ranbir Kapoor's DELETED cockpit scene from Sandeep Vanga Reddy's 'Animal' goes VIRAL - WATCH

    Happy Birthday Fahadh Faasil: Makers of Vettaiyan share special pic featuring Rajinikanth, Amitabh and Fahadh dmn

    Happy Birthday Fahadh Faasil: Makers of Vettaiyan share special pic featuring Rajinikanth, Amitabh and Fahadh

    Kangana Ranaut shares Rahul Gandhi's morphed photo with skull cap; slapped with defamation of 40 Crore; Read ATG

    Kangana Ranaut shares Rahul Gandhi's morphed photo with skull cap; slapped with defamation of 40 Crore; Read

    Naga Chaitanya DELETES pictures with ex-wife Samantha before engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala? Read on ATG

    Naga Chaitanya DELETES pictures with ex-wife Samantha before engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala? Read on

    Recent Stories

    Maharaja to Aadujeevitham-6 South superhit films to watch on OTT RBA

    Maharaja to Aadujeevitham-6 South superhit films to watch on OTT

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024: Top 7 deals on headphones wireless earbuds you shouldn't miss gcw

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024: Top 7 deals on headphones you shouldn't miss

    "Rehabilitation is necessary in Wayanad...": Kerala CM Vijayan seeks central aid ahead of PM Modi's visit dmn

    "Rehabilitation is necessary in Wayanad...": Kerala CM Vijayan seeks central aid ahead of PM Modi's visit

    Here's why respiratory diseases become worse during monsoon RKK

    Here's why respiratory diseases become worse during monsoon

    Weightlifting Mirabai Chanu: Top five achievements of Indian weightlifter scr

    Mirabai Chanu: Top five achievements of Indian weightlifter

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon