Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Happy Birthday Fahadh Faasil: Makers of Vettaiyan share special pic featuring Rajinikanth, Amitabh and Fahadh

    Fahadh Faasil, who turned 42 on Thursday (Aug 8), had a string of successful years across multiple languages. He has several promising projects coming up to thrill the audiences.

    Happy Birthday Fahadh Faasil: Makers of Vettaiyan share special pic featuring Rajinikanth, Amitabh and Fahadh dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 8, 2024, 4:00 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 8, 2024, 4:00 PM IST

    The makers of the highly anticipated film Vettaiyan marked Fahadh Faasil's birthday today with a special photo release. The picture features Fahadh alongside Indian cinema icons Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Vettaiyan.

    Also Read: Fahadh Faasil turns 42: Know about his 5 highly anticipated movies in 2024

    Lyca Productions shared the frame-worthy image on social media, captioning it, "Our Birthday Boy Fahadh Faasil with the two pillars of Indian cinema, Superstar @rajinikanth and Shahenshah @SrBachchan from the sets of #Vettaiyan." The comment section was flooded with positive reactions, praising the trio and wishing Fahadh a happy birthday.

    Earlier on Thursday (Aug 8), Lyca Productions had released the first-look image of Fahadh from Vettaiyan, wishing him a happy birthday and acknowledging his dedication to his craft. 

    "Team VETTAIYAN wishes our dearest Fahadh Faasil a Happy Birthday. Your artistry and dedication bring characters to life. May this year bring even more incredible roles and success (sic)," Lyca Productions captioned the pic.

    The Mollywood actor, who turned 42 on Thursday (Aug 8), had a string of successful years across multiple languages. Fahadh's most recent film, Aavesham, was a major commercial success as it received critical acclaim and acceptance across the nation. His most recent Tamil movies, 'Mamannan' and 'Vikram', were also big successes.

    Vettaiyan is one of the most awaited films of the year, and this special birthday photo has only added to the excitement. With Fahadh sharing the screen with Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, fans can expect a cinematic treat like no other. 

    Also Read: Fahadh Faasil net worth, family, assets: Everything you need to know

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kangana Ranaut shares Rahul Gandhi's morphed photo with skull cap; slapped with defamation of 40 Crore; Read ATG

    Kangana Ranaut shares Rahul Gandhi's morphed photo with skull cap; slapped with defamation of 40 Crore; Read

    Naga Chaitanya DELETES pictures with ex-wife Samantha before engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala? Read on ATG

    Naga Chaitanya DELETES pictures with ex-wife Samantha before engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala? Read on

    WATCH VIDEO: When Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna called Sobhita Dhulipala 'hot, attractive' RKK

    WATCH VIDEO: When Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna called Sobhita Dhulipala 'hot, attractive'

    Fahadh Faasil turns 42: Know about his 5 highly anticipated movies in 2024 dmn

    Fahadh Faasil turns 42: Know about his 5 highly anticipated movies in 2024

    Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala engagement: Expected guest list and venue REVEALED! RKK

    Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala engagement: Expected guest list and venue REVEALED!

    Recent Stories

    Kangana Ranaut shares Rahul Gandhi's morphed photo with skull cap; slapped with defamation of 40 Crore; Read ATG

    Kangana Ranaut shares Rahul Gandhi's morphed photo with skull cap; slapped with defamation of 40 Crore; Read

    Naga Chaitanya DELETES pictures with ex-wife Samantha before engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala? Read on ATG

    Naga Chaitanya DELETES pictures with ex-wife Samantha before engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala? Read on

    How does a body react to losing 2-3 kg overnight? RKK

    How does a body react to losing 2-3 kg overnight?

    Jack Karlson, man behind 'Succulent Chinese Meal' viral video, dies at 82; was fed wine through tube before he died gcw

    Jack Karlson, man behind 'Succulent Chinese Meal' viral video, dies; was fed wine through tube before he died

    Photos Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's old engagement pictures go viral as actor is all set to marry Sobhita Dhulipala RBA

    Naga Chaitanya-Samantha's old engagement pictures go viral as actor is all set to marry Sobhita Dhulipala

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon