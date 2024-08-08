Entertainment

Maharaja to Aadujeevitham-6 South superhit films to watch on OTT

List of the best South Indian thrillers that will leave you spellbound

Aranmanai 4 on Disney+ Hotstar

Fans and reviewers liked the fourth Aranmanai film starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, and Santhosh Prathap. The Sundar C-directed film.

Toby on Sony LIV

Based on TK Dayanand's narrative, the Kannada action-thriller stars Raj B Shetty, Samyukta Homad, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Chaitra Achar. 

Chithha on Disney+ Hotstar

Tamil crime drama directed by SU. Leading actors Siddharth, Nimisha Sajayan, and Anjali Nair. The story concerns govt employee Eeswaran and his niece Sundari (8), who disappears. 

Garudan on Amazon Prime Video

Garudan, a Tamil action thriller starring Soori, M Sasikumar, and Unni Mukundan, is set in Kombai, a small village. The film was directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar.

Maharaja on Netflix

The thriller stars Vijay, a barber who wants revenge when his home is burgled. He tells the police that his ‘Lakshmi’ is gone, leaving them confused if it is a person or a thing. 

Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life on Netflix

Benyamin's 2008 book inspired Blessy's film, starring Prithviraj. A migrant labourer who goes to Saudi Arabia for work finds himself herding goats in the desert.

