'Barbie' banned: Kuwait and Lebanon ban film, saying "promoting homosexuality" contradicts their faith

Kuwait and Lebanon have joined the list of countries banning the Margot Robbie starter 'Barbie', citing concerns related to the film's content. As per the countries, the film allegedly promotes homosexuality, which is against their values of faith. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Following Vietnam, Kuwait and Lebanon have also taken steps to ban the live-action film 'Barbie'. Just a week before its release in the Middle East, both countries made the decision to prohibit its screening in theaters. Each nation has presented its own reasons for imposing the ban. Despite varying opinions worldwide, these actions remain in effect. Recently, the movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling has faced criticism as "man-hating" by multiple critics.

Kuwait bans Barbie

As 'Barbie' surpasses the USD 1 billion milestone, its Middle Eastern release was scheduled for August 10, 2023. However, Kuwait swiftly declared that the film would not be shown within their territory. Kuwait's Culture Minister, Mohammad Mortada, stated that the movie "promotes homosexuality" and goes against their values of faith and morality by undermining the significance of family. In contrast, the film is set to premiere this week in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. This will continue to gross more numbers for the film.

As per reports, The Kuwaiti authorities have sought the opinion of an overseas film censorship board to review the film. If the movie gains approval, it may be screened in Kuwait after potential adjustments. The controversy surrounding the film is expected to attract more attention and potentially boost its box office numbers.

Lebanon says 'Barbie' contradicts their values of faith

Lebanon's Minister Mohammad Mortada has outlined the reasons behind the movie Barbie's ban, citing its alleged promotion of "homosexuality and sexual transformation." The decision is also based on concerns that the film goes against the values of faith and morality by undermining the significance of the family unit. While Warner Bros. has not yet responded to the ban, this move has sparked discussions about artistic freedom and differing cultural perspectives. As the movie faces exclusion in Lebanon and Kuwait, its performance in other Middle Eastern regions gains significance, offering a glimpse into how diverse audiences engage with evolving cinematic themes.

