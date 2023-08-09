Game of Thrones' AI version has Aishwarya Rai as Daenerys Targaryen, Ranveer Singh as Jon Snow

Do you still have Game of Thrones on your mind? Do you also conceive and reinvent it in various scenarios and with various scenarios of what else might have occurred? You're not alone, after all! Even though the renowned fantasy-drama series is no longer airing, fans still adore its cherished characters, and its fame knows no bounds. Fans continue to offer fresh insights to the programme because they still can't get enough of it. In one such instance, a Reddit user produced an AI-generated film in which the show's prominent characters were recast as well-known Bollywood actors in place of the original cast of Game of Thrones.

Initially played by Kit Harington, the character of Jon Snow is first seen in the video as played by Ranveer Singh. Aishwarya Rai portrays Daenerys Targaryen, who is depicted as being strong and regal in the same way that Emilia Clarke did in the original. The tall and imposing Jaime Lannister, who was previously portrayed by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, is now played by Aditya Roy Kapur. Arya Stark, who was portrayed by Maisie Williams in the original series, is assumed by Alia Bhatt. Lena Headey's brilliant portrayal of the conniving Cersei Lannister gets a new and ideal face in Tabu, who flawlessly captures the character's spirit.

It didn't take long for enthusiastic Reddit users to comment on this AI-created remake. One fan praised the casting decisions, calling them "accurate," while another said, "Perfect casting...love it." Some viewers thought the show's casting in the Indian setting looked so wonderful they added "Make it happen." The HBO television series Game of Thrones, which was based on George RR Martin's novel series A Song of Ice and Fire, debuted in 2011 and ran until 2019. The show not only held viewers' attention but also won an astounding 59 Primetime Emmy Awards, creating a new standard for drama series success.

