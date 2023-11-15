Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Bandra' filmmakers sue Youtubers like Aswanth Kok for negative reviews

    The makers of Dileep movie 'Bandra', Ajith Vinayaka Films filed a petition in the Judicial First Class Magistrate court in the capital demanding that a case be filed against the YouTubers including Aswanth Kok who gave a negative review of the film.

    'Bandra' filmmakers sue Youtubers like Aswanth Kok for negative reviews anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 15, 2023, 5:20 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The makers of Dileep movie 'Bandra' have filed a petition in the Judicial First Class Magistrate court in the capital demanding that a case be filed against the YouTubers who gave a negative review of the film. The production house Ajith Vinayaka Films moved the court against seven YouTubers namely Ashwanth Kok, Shihab, Unni Blogs, Shaz Mohammad, Arjun, Shijaz Talks and Sai Krishna. 

    It is alleged in the petition that negative reviews were made in such a way that can impact the film within three days of its release. The petition also requested that the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner be directed to file a case. 

    'Bandra' starring Janapriya Nayagan Dileep, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mamta Mohandas was released on November 10. The film is directed by Arun Gopy. 

    Dileep plays "Aala" Alexander Dominic in the movie, Tamannaah Bhatia plays Tara Janaki, Dino Morea plays Raghavendra Desai, Lenaa plays Hemaji, Mamta Mohandas plays Sakshi, Kalabhavan Shajohn plays Mirchi, Sarathkumar plays Veera Raghavan IPS, Rajveer Ankur Singh plays Bala, and Darasing Khurana plays Munna.  

    Bandra is Dileep's 147th movie and also Tamannaah Bhatia's debut in Malayalam cinema. The film has received mixed responses from the audience. Arun Gopy's direction brings vibrancy and mystery to Bandra, complemented by Udayakrishna's screenplay. The film captures the essence of the '90s with Shajikumar's cinematography and nostalgia. Sam CS's music enhances the overall rhythm, making the movie a memorable experience. Editor Vivek Harshan's cuts contribute to compelling mass viewing.
     

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2023, 5:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Shetty to attend Bengaluru Kambala at Palace grounds vkp

    Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Shetty to attend Bengaluru Kambala at Palace grounds

    Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara, and Munawar nominate Ankita Lokhande, but why; read this RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara, and Munawar nominate Ankita Lokhande, but why; read this

    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Ranbir Kapoor graces Wankhede; backs team India in IND vs NZ semi final SHG

    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Ranbir Kapoor graces Wankhede; backs team India in IND vs NZ semi final

    Actor Darshan claims CCTV failure during dog bite incident in statement to Bengaluru police vkp

    Actor Darshan claims CCTV failure during dog bite incident in statement to Bengaluru police

    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma seen cheering for husband Virat Kohli at Wankhede; Read ATG

    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma seen cheering for husband Virat Kohli at Wankhede; Read

    Recent Stories

    Explained Inside Al Shifa hospital, the tensions and struggles amid Israel-Hamas conflict AJR

    Explained: Inside Al Shifa hospital, the tensions and struggles amid Israel-Hamas conflict

    cricket IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record in front of 'God' himself; smashes 50th ODI century osf

    IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record in front of 'God' himself; smashes 50th ODI century

    Empowering your Health: Comprehensive guide to managing diabetes through lifestyle, diet, exercise ATG

    Empowering your Health: Comprehensive guide to managing diabetes through lifestyle, diet, exercise

    Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Shetty to attend Bengaluru Kambala at Palace grounds vkp

    Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Shetty to attend Bengaluru Kambala at Palace grounds

    Kerala: Dengue cases are on the rise, but fewer deaths this year rkn

    Kerala: Dengue cases are on the rise, but fewer deaths this year

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon