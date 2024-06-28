Why is mustard oil banned in the US? 5 drawbacks of consuming THIS oil

Consuming mustard oil can have potential drawbacks, particularly due to its composition and certain health considerations.

Mustard oil, which contains a high level of erucic acid, is banned in the United States due to health concerns. Choosing refined oil, renowned brands, and limiting usage promote a healthy lifestyle. Consuming mustard oil can have potential drawbacks, particularly due to its composition and certain health considerations. Here are five drawbacks to be aware of:

High Erucic Acid Content

Mustard oil derived from certain varieties of mustard seeds, such as Brassica juncea, can contain high levels of erucic acid. Prolonged consumption of high erucic acid oils has been linked to potential health risks, including heart damage and lipid metabolism disorders.

Risk of Cardiovascular Issues

The presence of erucic acid in mustard oil has raised concerns about its impact on cardiovascular health. Erucic acid consumption has been associated with adverse effects on heart function and lipid profiles in animal studies.

Potential Allergenic Reactions

Some individuals may experience allergic reactions to mustard oil, manifesting as skin irritation, respiratory issues, or gastrointestinal discomfort. Allergic reactions can vary in severity depending on the individual's sensitivity.

Digestive Discomfort

Mustard oil is known for its pungent flavor and strong aroma, which may not be well-tolerated by everyone. Consuming large quantities or using it in cooking can lead to digestive discomfort, such as acid reflux, bloating, or nausea.

Regulatory Restrictions

In certain countries, including the United States, mustard oil is not approved for consumption due to its erucic acid content exceeding regulatory limits. This restriction limits its availability and usage in food preparations, restricting culinary options for those accustomed to its traditional use.

