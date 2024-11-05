Viral baby hippo Moo Deng predicts who will win US Elections 2024 with watermelon choice (WATCH)

Moo Deng, a viral pygmy hippo in Thailand, 'predicted' the winner of the 2024 US presidential election by choosing a watermelon labeled with Donald Trump's name over one labeled with Kamala Harris's name. This 'prediction' comes as national polls show a tight race between the two candidates.

Moo Deng, Thailand's viral hippo, "predicted" that Republican candidate Donald Trump will win the 2024 US presidential election, defeating his Democratic rival Kamala Harris. When presented with an option between two fruit cakes at Thailand's Khao Kheow Open Zoo, the pygmy hippo stated her election prediction for November 5, according to a video cited by The Independent.

According to reports, a video of the 'prediction' was captured on Monday. In it, zookeepers presented Moo Deng with two watermelons, one engraved with Kamala Harris's name and the other with Donald Trump's name spelled locally.

While the bigger hippo in the enclosure gorged itself on the Harris watermelon, the video showed Moo Deng choose to consume the Trump-labeled watermelon. The hippo's forecast was made as national polling indicates that the two contenders are tied for the crucial 2024 election.

About Moo Deng

Since her native zoo started sharing footage of the young pygmy hippopotamus on social media, she has been the focus of a new wave of online memes and is now considered an iconic legend. Moo Deng, who is just a few months old, lives with a number of other hippos. In the most recent election prediction video, an adult hippos is also spotted with her, which has caused quite a stir online.

Born on July 25, Moo Deng gained popularity on zoo-related social media accounts. In recent months, there has been a spike in Moo Deng videos on @khamoo.andthegang, a page devoted to Khamoo, an older zoo hippo. Clearly taking the limelight and thunder away from the rest of her family was the younger member of the hippo group.

After Bangkok-born artist Yammi Saracino announced that the Thai zoo was holding a naming competition for her, with alternative names like Moo Daeng and Moo Sap available, she eventually rose to international renown.

