In pictures: Wall-to-wall windows to white marble decor, a look into Janhvi Kapoor's house

A video was out on YouTube where Janhvi Kapoor was seen taking the audience on her house tour.

The actress' house is adorned with large glass windows that allow her to take in the scenery and combine old-world charm with contemporary elegance.

Bar-cum-living-space

The bar-cum-living-space was decorated in gold, white, and brown tones, with unique timberwork, flooring, and lighting fixtures. The room looked out onto a balcony full of lovely plants and trees of various sorts.

Wall-to-wall windows

Janhvi said she loves her enormous dining area, which features a massive crystal chandelier hanging over the oak dining table since it's so open. Outside, one can see the woods and the large windows. It runs the length of the wall until it reaches the bar.

Paintings, photographs and artefacts

The entire house is decorated with paintings, pictures, and various objects. "Through artwork, specifically paintings, we attempted to bring out more warmth. That's what makes this relatively neutral space feel more like home," Janhvi explained.

White marble decor

Another thing Jahnvi said that she loves about her house space and essentially the entire house is that they have used a lot of white marble, which gives a lot of room to decorate the space the way they want because it is white and it is a marble. She believes it is an important aspect of neoclassical architecture.

Late Sridevi's painting

The house has bright paintings covering the walls, a huge, giant glass window providing a glimpse of the spacious balcony, and muted grey armchairs. There was also a large black and white painting by the late Sridevi in the apartment.