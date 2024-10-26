Samosa to Chole Bhature-7 popular street food to enjoy on Diwali

Lifestyle
Here are seven popular street foods that people love to enjoy during Diwali.
Triangular samosas contain spicy potatoes, peas, and meat. The perfect Diwali treat, they are deep-fried until crispy golden brown and served with tamarind or spicy mint chutney.
It is a popular North Indian meal that combines spicy chickpea gravy with fluffy, deep-fried bread. It's rich and delicious, with just the spice to get you in the holiday spirit.
Golden, crispy aloo tikki is spicy mashed potatoes. Adding yoghurt, chutneys, and chickpeas creates a delicious taste and texture combination.
Pav bhaji is a Mumbai favourite featuring a spicy vegetable mash served with buttered bread rolls (pav). It’s a vibrant, flavorful dish for sharing during the festival season.
This chaat dish consists of crispy puris filled with yoghurt, spicy and sour chutneys, and sev. Its creamy, tangy flavours make it a delicious Diwali snack option.
Indian desserts are produced by deep frying a coiled batter and soaking it in sugar syrup. Their crunchy texture and syrupy sweetness make them popular during Diwali celebrations.