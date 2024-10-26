Arvind Kejriwal to campaign for MVA in Maharashtra, no AAP candidates in Assembly race

With 288 assembly seats, Maharashtra will head to the polls on November 20. Jharkhand's assembly election will take place in two phases, scheduled for November 13 and November 20, with results for both states to be announced on November 23.

Arvind Kejriwal to campaign for MVA in Maharashtra, no AAP candidates in Assembly race AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 5:48 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 5:48 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has come up with a decision not to contest the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, with party chief Arvind Kejriwal set to campaign instead for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, according to AAP leader Sanjay Singh. After weeks of silence on the issue, Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, clarified on Saturday that Kejriwal would support the MVA candidates, which include the Udhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar’s NCP-SP coalition, and the Congress party.

Taking to X, Singh said, "In the Maharashtra elections, our National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will support MVA candidates. The Aam Aadmi Party will not contest."

Varanasi set to dazzle with eco-friendly fireworks, laser show on Dev Deepawali

It is reportedly said that both Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP-SP reached out to the AAP, requesting Kejriwal's involvement in Maharashtra's campaign. Alongside his support for the MVA, Kejriwal is expected to campaign for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in the Jharkhand assembly elections, where Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s party is vying for re-election.

With 288 assembly seats, Maharashtra will head to the polls on November 20. Jharkhand's assembly election will take place in two phases, scheduled for November 13 and November 20, with results for both states to be announced on November 23.

The AAP, along with MVA constituents, is part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), a coalition formed to challenge the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Enough of Kumaraswamy's tears, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah ahead of Shiggavi by-election

The AAP has collaborated with Congress, the INDIA bloc's primary force, in Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana for Lok Sabha campaigns. However, AAP contested independently in Punjab and Haryana's recent assembly elections, though it failed to secure any seats in Haryana.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Tawang AJR

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Tawang

Hindi unites nation': CM Yogi Adityanath highlights power of language at Samvadi Gorakhpur AJR

'Hindi unites nation': CM Yogi Adityanath highlights power of language at Samvadi Gorakhpur

Bhardwaj Muni Ashram, showcasing 500 ancient aircraft techniques, set to shine at Mahakumbh 2025 AJR

Bhardwaj Muni Ashram, showcasing 500 ancient aircraft techniques, set to shine at Mahakumbh 2025

Deepotsav 2024: Over 1200 artists from across India to participate in three-day event from October 28 to 30 anr

Deepotsav 2024: Over 1200 artists from across India to participate in three-day event from Oct 28 to 30

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will resign after by elections says BJP leader BY Vijayendra vkp

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will resign after by-elections, says BJP leader BY Vijayendra

Recent Stories

8 negative effects of strict parenting on children ATG

8 negative effects of strict parenting on children

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Tawang AJR

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Tawang

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios RTM

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios RTM

7 Health benefits of eating pistachios

World Test Championship points table: India's final chances in jeopardy after NZ clinch historic series win snt

World Test Championship points table: India's final chances in jeopardy after NZ clinch historic series win

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon