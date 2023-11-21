Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Who was the intruder in the World Cup final trying to hug Virat Kohli?

    In a startling turn of events during the Cricket World Cup 2023 final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, a fan named Wen Johnson breached tight security to approach Virat Kohli on the field.

    Who was the intruder in the World Cup final trying to hug Virat Kohli? osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 1:10 PM IST

    During the Cricket World Cup 2023 final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, a fan breached the stringent security measures to approach Virat Kohli. The individual, identified as Wen Johnson, entered the field of play with the intention of hugging the cricket star. Clad in a face mask displaying the design of a Palestine flag and a T-shirt featuring the slogans 'Stop bombing Palestine' and 'Save Palestine,' Johnson created a disturbance, leading to immediate action by security officials.

    Wen Johnson, an Australian national, was apprehended, booked, and later handed over to the crime branch. JCP Crime Neeraj Kumar Badgujar revealed that Johnson has a history of intruding into sports events. In this instance, he entered the stadium through gate number 1, donning a blue T-shirt in support of the Indian team. Jumping over a 6.5-foot-high fencing covered with barbed wire, Johnson sustained injuries to his hands. He had previously faced fines for similar incidents, including invading a rugby match in 2020 and a women's match in 2023.

    The incident occurred before the first drinks break, and the security personnel swiftly detained Johnson. He now faces charges of trespassing and obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duty. The preliminary investigation indicates that Johnson is a habitual offender, having been booked in his home country for previous intrusions onto sports fields.

    While wearing a pro-Palestine T-shirt, Johnson clarified that his primary objective was to meet Virat Kohli, expressing admiration for the cricketer. Johnson put on a regular T-shirt over the one with pro-Palestine slogans to enter the stadium, removing the outer layer before approaching Kohli, who was batting at the time. Despite claims of supporting Palestine, his actions and history suggest a pattern of intruding into various sporting events.

    Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal's omission sparks controversy: Excluded from India's T20I squad against Australia

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2023, 1:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Yuzvendra Chahal's omission sparks controversy: Excluded from India's T20I squad against Australia osf

    Yuzvendra Chahal's omission sparks controversy: Excluded from India's T20I squad against Australia

    cricket KL Rahul's defensive approach costs India the World Cup: Post-Match analysis osf

    KL Rahul's defensive approach costs India the World Cup: Post-Match analysis

    PM Modi consoles Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after defeat at World Cup final; see pictures avv

    PM Modi consoles Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after defeat at World Cup final; see pictures

    Indian Cricket on the cusp of evolution as young guns to step up and create new legacy after World Cup debacle avv

    Indian Cricket on the cusp of evolution as young guns to step up and create new legacy after World Cup debacle

    PCB Chief Selector Wahab Riaz announces Pakistan squad for Australia tour, picks 3 uncapped players avv

    PCB Chief Selector Wahab Riaz announces Pakistan squad for Australia tour, picks 3 uncapped players

    Recent Stories

    Singham Again: Ajay Devgn roars back as Bajirao Singham in 'Zakhmi Sher' avatar; Read more ATG

    Singham Again: Ajay Devgn roars back as Bajirao Singham in 'Zakhmi Sher' avatar; Read more

    Mansoor Ali Khan refuses to apologize for his comments against Trisha; here's what he said rkn

    Mansoor Ali Khan refuses to apologize for his comments against Trisha; here's what he said

    Kannada TV artists Sushmita and Jagappa share pictures from their mehandi ceremony RKK

    Kannada TV artists Sushmita and Jagappa share pictures from their mehandi ceremony

    Oppo Find X7 Pro cameras specifications leaked likely to feature dual periscope telephoto gcw

    Oppo Find X7 Pro cameras, specifications leaked; likely to feature dual periscope telephoto

    Ex-student uses air pistol in school in Kerala's Thrissur; arrested anr

    Ex-student uses air pistol in school in Kerala’s Thrissur; arrested

    Recent Videos

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon