Yuzvendra Chahal's omission sparks controversy: Excluded from India's T20I squad against Australia

Yuzvendra Chahal found himself excluded from the Indian squad for the 5-match T20I series against Australia, extending his absence following a snub in the Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), opting for a youthful lineup with Suryakumar Yadav at the helm in the absence of senior players, left fans surprised by omitting Chahal, along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sanju Samson.

Responding to the squad announcement, Chahal took to social media, sharing a cryptic post containing only a single smiley emoticon. Despite the ups and downs in his cricketing journey, Chahal remains undeterred, maintaining a resilient mindset.

In a recent interview addressing his exclusion from the ODI World Cup squad, Chahal expressed his acceptance of the situation, stating, "I understand that only fifteen players can be a part, because it's a World Cup, where you can't take 17 or 18." He added, "I do feel a little bad, but my motto in life is to move on. I'm used to it now, it's been three World Cups. That's why I came here [at Kent] to play because I want to play cricket somewhere, somehow."

The BCCI selected a squad for the T20I series featuring Indian Premier League standouts like Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, among others. The team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, includes promising talents, with Shreyas Iyer set to join as the vice-captain for the last two T20Is.

