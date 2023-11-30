Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WATCH: Uganda team's dance after creating history with T20 World Cup 2024 qualification wins hearts

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 10:22 PM IST

    Uganda's cricket team achieved a historic milestone by securing a spot in the T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to be held in the West Indies and the United States of America. Their qualification was sealed with a convincing nine-wicket victory over Rwanda, sparking jubilant celebrations among team members and staff. A viral video on social media captured the team dancing and posing for pictures in the aftermath of their triumph. Uganda will join Namibia as the second team advancing from the Africa Qualifier.

    In the regional final of the Africa Qualifier, Uganda demonstrated their dominance by securing a top-two finish with their fifth win in six matches. Rwanda, batting first, was dismissed for a mere 65 runs in 18.5 overs. Uganda effortlessly chased down the target in 8.1 overs, losing just one wicket in the process.

    Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Unveiling Groups, Super 8 Stage and more

    Uganda's qualification marks them as the fifth African nation to participate in the T20 World Cup. Unfortunately, the tournament favorite, Zimbabwe, fell short of securing a berth. Zimbabwe currently sits in third place in the regional final, accumulating six points from three victories in five games.

    With the conclusion of the Africa Qualifier, the roster for the 20 participating teams in the main tournament is now complete. The T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place from June 4 to 30 next year. The competition format includes group stages, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super 8 stage, followed by the semi-finals and the final showdown.

    The qualified teams for the 2024 T20 World Cup:USA, West Indies, Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Canada, Nepal, Oman, Namibia and Uganda.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 10:22 PM IST
