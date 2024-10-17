Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs NZ, 1st Test: India records lowest Test score on home soil; bundled for 46 runs

    Matt Henry was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers with wickets to his name, while Will O'Rourke accounted for four wickets and Tim Southee chipped in with one.

    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 1:23 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 1:35 PM IST

    India collapse to their lowest innings total in a home Test, bowled out for 46 against New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Matt Henry was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers with five wickets to his name, while Will O'Rourke accounted for four wickets and Tim Southee chipped in with one. Rishabh Pant top scored for India with a 49 ball 20, while five batters returned to the pavilion without opening their account. 

    The first day of the Test was washed out because of rain hence Day 2 started early. New Zealand pacers made full use of the home-like overcast conditions as they were spot on with their line and length, and were duly supported by the fielders. 

    Southee drew the first blood as be bowled captain Rohit Sharma (2) with an in-swinging delivering. O'Rourke got Virat Kohli (0) caught by Glenn Philips at leg Gully with a slightly short of length delivery. Shubman Gill's replacement, Sarfaraz Khan, returned for a three ball duck, getting caught by Devon Conway off Henry's bowling. 

    Jaiswal and Pant stitched together a partnership of 21 runs, before the former was dismissed by O'Rourke. KL Rahul (0), Ravindra Jadeja (0), Ravichandran Ashwin went back without disturbing the scoreboard. Kuldeep Yadav (2) and Jasprit Bumrah (1), also failed to offer any resistance, while Mohammed Siraj (4) remained not out. 

