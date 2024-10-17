Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Kiwis Dominate Day 2

    With seven wickets in hand, New Zealand currently holds a substantial 134-run first-innings lead.

    India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2: Kiwis Build Massive Lead
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 6:13 PM IST

    New Zealand has taken a commanding lead in the first Test at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru after India were bowled out for a mere 46 runs in their first innings. At the close of play on Day 2, due to bad light, New Zealand reached a strong position of 180/3. Rachin Ravindra (22*) and Daryl Mitchell (14*) are at the crease. Devon Conway was the top scorer for the Kiwis with 91 runs. With seven wickets remaining, New Zealand now enjoys a 134-run first-innings lead. Ashwin, Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav took one wicket each for the home side.

    Also read: Virat Kohli dismissed for duck in Test match against NZ, sets embarrassing record among active players

    As India's low score eased the pressure on the Kiwis, Conway started aggressively. While captain Tom Latham played cautiously at the other end, Conway adopted a one-day style of batting. The opening partnership flourished, surpassing India's first-innings total before Latham and Conway were separated at 67. Kuldeep Yadav broke the partnership by dismissing Latham.

    However, Conway continued his onslaught with Will Young. Conway reached his half-century off 54 balls, smashing Ashwin for a six. While Conway attacked from one end, Will Young batted cautiously. Jadeja provided India with the second breakthrough by dismissing Young, who scored 33 runs off 73 balls. Ashwin then clean bowled Conway, who was approaching a century. Conway scored 91 runs off 105 balls, including 11 fours and three sixes.  Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell then saw out the remainder of Day 2.

    Earlier, India won the toss and unexpectedly chose to bat. The Kiwi pacers took full advantage of the overcast conditions in Bengaluru, dismissing India for a paltry 46. Rishabh Pant was India's top scorer with 20 runs.

    Yashasvi Jaiswal was the only other batsman to reach double figures, scoring 13. Five Indian batsmen, including Virat Kohli, were dismissed for ducks. Matt Henry was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers with five wickets to his name, while Will O'Rourke accounted for four wickets and Tim Southee chipped in with one. 

    Also read: IND vs NZ, 1st Test: India records lowest Test score on home soil; bundled for 46 runs

