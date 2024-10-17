IND vs NZ, 1st Test: India's batting collapse in overcast conditions

India suffered a batting collapse against New Zealand in the first Test. Rohit Sharma (2), Virat Kohli (0), and Sarfaraz Khan (0) were dismissed within the first ten overs.

India suffered a batting collapse against New Zealand in the first Test. At lunch on Day 2, India was struggling at 34 for 6 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru after opting to bat. William O'Rourke took three wickets in overcast conditions, dismantling the Indian batting lineup. Matt Henry took two wickets, and Tim Southee accounted for one. Rishabh Pant (15) is currently at the crease. Four Indian batsmen failed to open their account. India took the field without Shubman Gill, who is still recovering from a neck injury. Sarfaraz Khan replaced him in the playing XI. India opted to field three-spinners.

Rohit Sharma (2), Virat Kohli (0), and Sarfaraz Khan (0) were dismissed within the first ten overs. Southee bowled Rohit, followed by Kohli's dismissal, caught by Glenn Phillips at leg gully. Gill's replacement, Sarfaraz, lasted only three balls, caught by Devon Conway at extra cover off Henry's bowling. The highest partnership of the Indian innings was 21 runs between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Pant. However, O'Rourke broke the partnership by dismissing Jaiswal. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja also failed to disturb the scoreboard, with Jadeja's dismissal prompting the lunch break.

The first day of the match was abandoned due to heavy rain, leading to an early start on Day 2. The Kiwi pacers exploited the home-like overcast conditions as they were spot on with their line and length and made the ball move both ways.

India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), KL Rahul, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah (Vice-captain), Mohammed Siraj.

