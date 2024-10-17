Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Pant Injured after first innings collapse

    Following India's first innings collapse for a mere 46 runs, the team suffered another setback as Rishabh Pant sustained a knee injury while keeping the wickets. At the end of Day 2, New Zealand reached a commanding position of 180-3.

    India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Pant Injured After India's Collapse
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 6:20 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 6:20 PM IST

    After being bowled out for a paltry 46 runs in their first innings against New Zealand in the Bengaluru Test, India suffered another setback.  Rishabh Pant left the field after injuring his knee while keeping the wickets. He was struck on the knee by a delivery from Ravindra Jadeja. The ball, beat Devon Conway, dipped lower than usual and hit Pant's knee on an unprotected area.

    Due to the pain, Pant was unable to continue on the field and was replaced by Dhruv Jurel as wicketkeeper. Pant, who scored 20 runs, was India's top scorer in their first innings collapse. His presence in the middle order is crucial for India to stage a strong comeback in the second innings. The extent of Pant's injury will be determined after further examination. He was taken off the field with an ice pack on his knee. If Pant is unable to play in the second innings due to the injury, India will face a tough challenge against New Zealand, who have secured a substantial first-innings lead.

    In reply to India's first innings total of 46, New Zealand reached a strong position of 180-3 at the end of Day 2, which was called off early due to bad light. Rachin Ravindra was unbeaten on 22 and Daryl Mitchell on 14. Opener Conway was the top scorer for the Kiwis with 91 runs. After an opening partnership of 50 runs with captain Tom Latham (15), Conway and Will Young combined for a strong second-wicket partnership that propelled New Zealand to a significant lead. Young scored 33 before being dismissed by Jadeja, while Conway was eventually sent back by Ashwin. Kuldeep Yadav took the wicket of Tom Latham.

