WATCH: Excitement peaks as teaser for IPL 2024 auction, slated for December 19 in Dubai, unveiled

In a dazzling display of anticipation, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has set the cricketing world abuzz with a captivating video on X, serving as a curtain raiser and teaser for the upcoming IPL 2024 auction. Scheduled to take place in Dubai on the 19th of December, the auction is poised to be a spectacle that will shape the landscape of one of the most celebrated T20 leagues in the world.

Netizens are already buzzing with excitement as fans and cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the auction day, ready to witness the riveting bidding wars and team strategies that will unfold in the heart of Dubai.

The IPL, known for its innovative marketing and promotional strategies, recently dropped a video on its official X handle, providing a sneak peek into what fans can expect at the auction. The video features a glittering unveil in a high-rise building of Dubai with the beautiful night setting of the desert city in the backdrop. The clip has ignited a social media frenzy, with fans sharing their excitement and speculating on the potential big-money transfers and surprise picks.

The upcoming IPL 2024 player auction is set to be a star-studded affair, featuring a formidable lineup of players, including seven members of Australia's victorious ODI World Cup squad. Notably, Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, and Sean Abbott are among the 25 players with a base price of INR 2 crore (approximately USD 240,000).

One of the standout names in the auction is Rachin Ravindra, the talented New Zealand batting all-rounder, who impressed with 578 runs and five wickets at the ODI World Cup. Ravindra has set his base price at INR 50 lakhs (around USD 60,000), making him an intriguing prospect for franchises seeking a versatile performer.

In the highest base price category, notable players include Gerald Coetzee, South Africa's leading wicket-taker at the World Cup, and England batter Harry Brook, who was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Joining them are the likes of Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, and Kedar Jadhav, presenting franchises with a pool of experienced players to consider.

With a total of 77 slots to fill, including 30 for overseas players, the ten IPL franchises are gearing up for a competitive auction. Given their exceptional skillsets and recent ODI World Cup performances, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head, and Rachin Ravindra are anticipated to attract intense bidding wars. Starc, in particular, eyes a return to the IPL after an eight-year hiatus, with his last appearance in the 2015 season for RCB. Despite being bought by KKR in 2018, he missed the season due to injury. This time around, Starc is keen on using the IPL as a crucial preparation ground for the 2024 T20 World Cup in June.

Travis Head, who was awarded Player of the Match in both the semi-finals and finals of last month's 2023 ODI World Cup, has been missing from the IPL since 2017. While representing RCB, he participated in ten games over two seasons, accumulating 205 runs with a strike rate of 138.51.

On Friday, the IPL supplied franchises with an extensive roster of 1166 players who had registered for the auction. Nevertheless, the ultimate pool is anticipated to undergo a significant reduction as teams submit their preferences to the IPL. The preliminary list includes 45 players from Associate nations, 909 players without international caps (with 812 hailing from India), and 18 Indian players with international experience.

Base Price INR 2 crore (USD 240,000 approximately): Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, Mustafizur Rahman, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Lockie Ferguson, Gerald Coetzee, Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen, Angelo Mathews

Base price INR 1.5 CR (USD 180,000 approximately): Mohammad Nabi, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Daniel Worrall, Tom Curran, Marchant de Lange, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Phil Salt, Corey Anderson, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Southee, Colin Ingram, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jason Holder, Sherfane Rutherford

Base price INR 1 CR (USD 120,000 approximately): Ashton Agar, Riley Meredith, D'Arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Michael Bracewell, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Alzarri Joseph, Rovman Powell, David Wiese