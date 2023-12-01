Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: 'Maybe he has got 3 more years' - AB De Villiers' sensational remark about CSK icon MS Dhoni

    Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers shares his excitement over MS Dhoni's retention by Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2024, hinting that the former Indian captain might have "three more" IPL seasons left.

    AB de Villiers optimistic about MS Dhoni's future: 'Maybe he's got three more years' in the IPL osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 4:49 PM IST

    After the recent IPL team announcements, all eyes are on the upcoming auction, with the return of Hardik Pandya and the retention of MS Dhoni by Chennai Super Kings being major talking points. While Dhoni has been away from the cricket scene since leading CSK to their fifth IPL title, the franchise has kept silent about his future plans. However, former South Africa captain AB de Villiers expressed his delight at Dhoni's retention, suggesting the former Indian captain might have "three more" IPL seasons left in him.

    On his YouTube channel, de Villiers shared, "I see that man's name on the retention list, and it just makes me happy. There was a lot of talk about it in the last season about whether it was going to be his last season. He is moving on to 2024 to play another IPL season. With him, he is always full of surprises. Maybe he has got three more to go, who knows? But it is just great to see his name on there."

    Dhoni recently underwent a successful left knee surgery after the IPL 2023 final, where he played the entire season with strapping on his left knee. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed the surgery's success, stating, "Yes, Dhoni has had a successful knee surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. He is doing fine, and the surgery happened in the morning."

    CSK's retained squad includes players like MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, and Ravindra Jadeja. The franchise has a purse of INR 32.2 Crore for the upcoming IPL 2024 auction.

    Also Read: Spirit of Cricket: Victoria's Will Sutherland calls back Fraser-McGurk in fair play act

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2023, 4:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Spirit of Cricket: Victoria's Will Sutherland calls back Fraser-McGurk in fair play act osf

    Spirit of Cricket: Victoria's Will Sutherland calls back Fraser-McGurk in fair play act

    cricket Revealed: How New Zealand star Rachin Ravindra almost missed ODI World Cup 2023 in India osf

    Revealed: How New Zealand star Rachin Ravindra almost missed ODI World Cup 2023 in India

    Australia responds to Social Media criticism after World Cup Win; Bancroft leads race for Warner's test spot osf

    Australia responds to social media criticism after World Cup Win; Bancroft leads race for Warner's test spot

    cricket 'There was obviously no...': Mitchell Marsh breaks his silence on 'leg on World Cup trophy' controversy osf

    'There was obviously no...': Mitchell Marsh breaks his silence on row over feet placed on World Cup trophy

    Has Glenn Maxwell given up on Test cricket? Australia's star all-rounder speaks out snt

    Has Glenn Maxwell given up on Test cricket? Australia's star all-rounder speaks out

    Recent Stories

    Decoding Bitcoin's environmental toll: How single transaction uses enough clean water to fill a swimming pool snt

    Decoding Bitcoin's environmental toll: How single transaction uses enough clean water to fill a swimming pool

    Dunki Drop 3 OUT: Shah Rukh Khan strikes nostalgic note with 'Nikle The Kabhie Hum Ghar Se' ATG

    'Dunki Drop 3 OUT: Shah Rukh Khan strikes nostalgic note with 'Nikle The Kabhie Hum Ghar Se'

    Realme GT 5 Pro teaser reveals design will run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC WATCH gcw

    Realme GT 5 Pro teaser reveals design, will run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC (WATCH)

    Kollam kidnapping case: 3 suspects held from Thenkasi rkn

    Kollam kidnapping case: 3 suspects held from Thenkasi

    Uber introduces 'Uber green' services in B'luru, you can now book e-vehicles vkp

    Uber introduces ‘Uber green’ services in B’luru, You can now book e-vehicles

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon