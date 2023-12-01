IPL 2024: 'Maybe he has got 3 more years' - AB De Villiers' sensational remark about CSK icon MS Dhoni

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers shares his excitement over MS Dhoni's retention by Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2024, hinting that the former Indian captain might have "three more" IPL seasons left.

After the recent IPL team announcements, all eyes are on the upcoming auction, with the return of Hardik Pandya and the retention of MS Dhoni by Chennai Super Kings being major talking points. While Dhoni has been away from the cricket scene since leading CSK to their fifth IPL title, the franchise has kept silent about his future plans. However, former South Africa captain AB de Villiers expressed his delight at Dhoni's retention, suggesting the former Indian captain might have "three more" IPL seasons left in him.

On his YouTube channel, de Villiers shared, "I see that man's name on the retention list, and it just makes me happy. There was a lot of talk about it in the last season about whether it was going to be his last season. He is moving on to 2024 to play another IPL season. With him, he is always full of surprises. Maybe he has got three more to go, who knows? But it is just great to see his name on there."

Dhoni recently underwent a successful left knee surgery after the IPL 2023 final, where he played the entire season with strapping on his left knee. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed the surgery's success, stating, "Yes, Dhoni has had a successful knee surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. He is doing fine, and the surgery happened in the morning."

CSK's retained squad includes players like MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, and Ravindra Jadeja. The franchise has a purse of INR 32.2 Crore for the upcoming IPL 2024 auction.

