IPL 2024 auction: 1,166 players registered; Australia's ODI World Cup champions enter at highest base price

On Friday, the IPL provided franchises with a comprehensive list of 1166 players who had enlisted for the auction. However, the final pool is expected to shrink considerably as teams submit their preferences to the IPL.

Twenty-five players, including seven members of Australia's ODI World Cup-winning squad (Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, and Sean Abbott), are set to participate in the 2024 IPL player auction with a base price of INR 2 crore (approximately USD 240,000). The auction, a first outside India, is scheduled for December 19 in Dubai.

Rachin Ravindra, the talented New Zealand batting all-rounder who showcased his skills with 578 runs at a strike rate of 106 and five wickets during the World Cup, has set his base price at INR 50 lakhs (around USD 60,000).

Among the notable players in the highest base price category are fast bowler Gerald Coetzee, South Africa's leading wicket-taker at the World Cup, and England batter Harry Brook, who was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad, along with Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, and Kedar Jadhav.

With a total of 77 slots to fill, including 30 for overseas players, the ten franchises are gearing up for a competitive auction. Considering their skillsets and recent ODI World Cup performances, Starc, Head, and Ravindra are expected to attract intense bidding. Starc, in particular, is eyeing a return to the IPL after an eight-year hiatus, last featuring in the 2015 season for RCB. Despite being bought by KKR in the 2018 auction, he missed the season due to injury. This time around, Starc is eager to use the IPL as preparation for the 2024 T20 World Cup in June.

Travis Head, named Player of the Match in both the semi-finals and finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup last month, has been absent from the IPL since 2017. During his tenure with RCB, he played ten games across two seasons, amassing 205 runs at a strike rate of 138.51.

Base Price INR 2 crore (USD 240,000 approximately): Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, Mustafizur Rahman, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Lockie Ferguson, Gerald Coetzee, Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen, Angelo Mathews

Base price INR 1.5 CR (USD 180,000 approximately): Mohammad Nabi, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Daniel Worrall, Tom Curran, Marchant de Lange, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Phil Salt, Corey Anderson, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Southee, Colin Ingram, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jason Holder, Sherfane Rutherford

Base price INR 1 CR (USD 120,000 approximately): Ashton Agar, Riley Meredith, D'Arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Michael Bracewell, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Alzarri Joseph, Rovman Powell, David Wiese