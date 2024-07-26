Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lung Health 101: Here are key tips to maintain healthy lungs

    Lung health requires exercise, stopping smoking, and reducing pollution. An antioxidant-rich, anti-inflammatory diet promotes respiratory function. Hydration keeps mucous membranes moist, improving breathing.

    Lung Health 101: Here are key tips to maintain healthy lungs RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 26, 2024, 6:02 PM IST

    Lung health and well-being are critical for general well-being because the lungs are important in oxygenating the body and eliminating CO2. Healthy lungs provide practical respiratory function required for physical exertion, mental clarity, and immune system functioning. Regular exercise, quitting smoking, and limiting exposure to pollutants are all essential for preserving lung health. A healthy diet high in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory foods improves respiratory function. Staying hydrated helps keep mucous membranes wet, allowing for more efficient breathing.

    Breathing exercises and practices, such as yoga, can improve lung capacity and efficiency. Regular medical check-ups can help diagnose and control illnesses such as asthma, COPD, and lung infections in their early stages. Individuals prioritising lung health via lifestyle choices and preventative care can improve their quality of life, lower their risk of chronic respiratory disorders, and boost overall health and lifespan.

    Also Read: Investment Banker to CA-7 highest paying bank jobs in India

    Lung health and wellness are crucial for overall well-being:-

    Quit smoking
    Smoking is the most common cause of lung illness and cancer. Tobacco smoke contains:

    • Harmful compounds that damage the lungs.
    • Causing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
    • Emphysema.
    • Lung cancer.

    Quitting smoking can greatly improve your lung health.

    Engage in regular physical activity
    Physical exercise enhances lung function and elevates oxygen levels. Walking, running, swimming, and cycling improves lung capacity and efficiency, making breathing easier.

    Minimise Exposure to Pollutants
    It is crucial to avoid air pollution, secondhand smoke, and strong chemicals. Pollutants cause inflammation and damage to lung tissues. Stay indoors on poor air quality days, use air purifiers, and avoid harmful fumes.

    Practice Breathing Exercises
    Breathing exercises like diaphragmatic breathing strengthen lung muscles and improve lung capacity. These exercises involve deep, slow breathing that engages the diaphragm, promoting relaxation.

    Stay Hydrated
    Drinking plenty of water keeps mucosal linings in the lungs thin, aiding lung function. Proper hydration helps remove mucus and other substances that obstruct airways.

    Also Read: Out of jail, gangster holds celebratory rally in Maharashtra, sent back to prison

    Manage Stress
    Stress can worsen lung conditions. Engaging in stress-reducing activities like meditation, yoga, and mindfulness helps manage stress and improve lung health.

    Eat Antioxidant-Rich Foods
    A diet rich in antioxidants supports lung health. Fruits, vegetables, and whole grains contain vitamins and minerals that protect lung tissues from damage and reduce inflammation.

    Ensure Proper Ventilation
    Ensure your home is well-ventilated and avoid strong chemicals that can irritate the lungs. Clean air filters regularly and uses natural cleaning products to maintain good indoor air quality.

    The Role of Vaccination
    Vaccination is crucial for lung health. Vaccines protect against diseases like flu, pneumonia, and whooping cough, which can severely affect lung health, especially in vulnerable populations. Vaccines reduce the risk of complications and protect against secondary infections that can complicate existing lung conditions like COPD.

    Taking care of your lungs is a long-term investment in your overall well-being. By following these tips and being mindful of your lung health, you can breathe easier and live a healthier life.

    -By Dr Manjunath P H, Consultant Interventional Pulmonologist, Gleneagles BGS Hospital, Bengaluru

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2024, 6:02 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for July 26, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for July 26, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check you daily horoscope: July 26, 2024 - Difficult day for Aries, Cancer; good day for Aquarius AJR

    Check you daily horoscope: July 26, 2024 - Difficult day for Aries, Cancer; good day for Aquarius

    Future of Healthcare in India: Impacts on job creation, key improvements, tax relief and more RBA

    Future of Healthcare in India: Impacts on job creation, key improvements, tax relief and more

    Budget 2024: Cancer drugs like Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, Osimertinib, Durvalumab get customs duty relief RBA

    Budget 2024: Cancer drugs like Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, Osimertinib, Durvalumab get customs duty relief

    Paris Olympics 2024: Perfect moon, Eiffel tower, Olympic rings lead to the perfect photography [PICTURES] ATG

    Paris Olympics 2024: Perfect moon, Eiffel tower, Olympic rings lead to the perfect photography [PICTURES]

    Recent Stories

    Sandalwood director AP Arjun accused of Rs fifty lakh commission in Martin movie FIR against VFX team vkp

    Sandalwood director AP Arjun accused of Rs 50 lakh commission in ‘Martin’ movie, FIR filed against VFX team

    Excise policy case: Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha's judicial custody till July 31 AJR

    Excise policy case: Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha's judicial custody till July 31

    Paris Olympics 2024: Franco-Swiss airport briefly evacuated after 'bomb threat' amid French rail disruptions snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Franco-Swiss airport briefly evacuated after 'bomb threat' amid French rail disruptions

    Telangana Budget 2024-25 row: Congress-led Govt under fire for increasing minority welfare funding by 36% snt

    Telangana Budget 2024-25 row: Congress government under fire for 36% increase in Minority Welfare budget

    Armaan Malik claims Vishal Pandey sees girls inappropriately over his comment 'Bhaiya Bhagyashali' RKK

    Armaan Malik claims Vishal Pandey sees girls inappropriately over his comment 'Bhaiya Bhagyashali'

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon