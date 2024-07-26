Excise policy case: Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha's judicial custody till July 31

Sisodia and Kavitha appeared via video conferencing from Tihar Jail. Recently, the CBI filed a supplementary charge against Kavitha. Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was initially arrested on March 15 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case tied to the excise policy.

A Delhi court on Friday (July 26) extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha until July 31 in connection with the excise policy case. Both leaders are currently held due to a corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Sisodia and Kavitha appeared via video conferencing from Tihar Jail. Recently, the CBI filed a supplementary charge against Kavitha. Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was initially arrested on March 15 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case tied to the excise policy. The CBI subsequently arrested her from Tihar Jail on April 11.

Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, for his alleged role in the excise policy case. The ED later arrested him on related money laundering charges on March 9, 2023.

Additionally, a Delhi court on Thursday extended Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody until August 8 in the CBI case filed against him. Although the Supreme Court had earlier granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the ED case, he remains in Tihar Jail as he has not yet furnished the bail bond. He continues to be in judicial custody for the CBI case.

Sisodia has appealed to the Supreme Court for bail in the corruption and money laundering cases connected to the alleged Delhi excise policy case. He challenged the Delhi High Court's May 21 order that denied him bail. The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing on his plea for July 29.

