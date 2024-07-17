Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Virat Kohli wanted THIS to be written on Anushka Sharma's 36th birthday cake, see pictures

    Bengaluru cake baker Uthishta Kumar took to her Instagram to share what Virat Kohli wanted to be written on Anushka Sharma's 36th birthday.

    Virat Kohli wanted THIS to be written on Anushka Sharma's 36th birthday cake, see pictures
    Actress Anushka Sharma celebrated her birthday two months back on May 01. Her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli commissioned a baker from Bengaluru to create a unique birthday cake. Uthishta Kumar, the baker, uploaded photographs of Anushka, Virat, and the cake itself, including what Virat wanted to write, 'Happy Birthday Mad One.'

    The cake

    Uthishta shared pictures on her Instagram and wrote, "When Virat Kohli approached me to prepare a cake for Anushka Sharma's birthday, I knew I wanted to make something special! Nothing beats a classic chocolate cake for a birthday celebration! Over the previous eight years, it's been an incredible journey, from baking in my mother's oven on weekends to producing a cake for one of our generation's most accomplished athletes! Here's to many more years of producing unique cakes for all my wonderful customers."

    Back in 2022, Virat told a Royal Challengers Bangalore insider about an interesting occurrence involving Anushka. He had mentioned that he went to Thom's Bakery in Bengaluru alone. He stated that he wore a cap and mask to avoid being identified. Virat went shopping and bought everything Anushka wanted. According to Virat, Anushka enjoys the puffs from this location.

    Also read: Did you know YouTuber Armaan Malik raped his 11-year-old maid?

    Anushka turned 36 on May 1 and has been out of the spotlight since giving birth to her son Akaay in February. She made her first appearance since Akaay's birth at an IPL match in May. While she has supported Virat in several matches, she was absent during India's recent WT20 final victory. Anushka and Virat did not attend the Ambani festivities in Mumbai.

    Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently in London and went to Union Chapel last week to hear Krishna Das' kirtan. Fans believe Virat and Anushka may relocate to London permanently for a more peaceful life, especially since they've been seen there frequently. 

