Did you know YouTuber Armaan Malik raped his 11-year-old maid?

YouTuber and current Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Armaan Malik is in the news and this time for all wrong reasons. Armaan is known for his aggressive behavior and in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 show, he slapped his fellow contestant Vishal Pandey which created outrage in the outside world. Post this, an old FIR filed against Armaan for raping his 11-year-old house help is taking rounds on social media. The complaint was registered in 2019 and his first wife Payal Malik knew about it.

The FIR

Armaan once tried to commit suicide from a hotel room's balcony. Police were informed and when they arrived, Armaan told them that the rape charges against him are false and it was his wife Payal and her in-laws who were troubling him. He told the Police that he would cancel his suicide plan only if they dropped the charges against him.

About Armaan Malik

Armaan's real name is Sandeep Singh. He married Payal in 2011 and in 2018, he married again, this time to Kritika, Payal's best friend. Armaan lives happily with his two wives, he has been married three times and has four children- Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan from his first wife, and Zaid from Kritika. Armaan Malik became renowned on the internet after revealing to the world that he has two wives. Since then, his vlogs have been viewed by many people, and he has gained a large number of loyal followers, catapulting his popularity to new heights.

Armaan Malik's net worth

He started "Malik Vlogs" in March 2020 and has a net worth of Rs 200 crore. Armaan revealed that his family's net worth has increased dramatically in the last 2.5 years, reaching R 200 crore. In addition, he owns an animal farm spanning 45,000 square feet and ten flats in Chandigarh, where he lives with his two wives, four children, and a team that assists him in creating and posting movies to YouTube.

