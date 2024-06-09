T20 World Cup 2024: Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis make bold predictions for India vs Pakistan clash

Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis have made conflicting predictions about the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash. With India in strong form and Pakistan struggling, both teams are set to face off in the USA, promising another thrilling encounter in one of cricket's greatest rivalries.

Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis have made conflicting predictions about the outcome of the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup 2024. This Indo-Pak showdown, considered one of the most intense rivalries in cricket, promises to be another thrilling encounter as the two teams prepare to face off in the USA.

Despite Pakistan's recent poor form, Waqar Younis believes Babar Azam's team will emerge victorious, while Wasim Akram thinks Rohit Sharma's side has a better chance. India and Pakistan have had contrasting starts to the tournament, with India defeating Ireland convincingly and Pakistan being stunned by co-hosts USA.

"My heart says Pakistan, but the pitch in New York favours faster bowlers, which could even things out," said Waqar Younis on Star Sports.

Wasim Akram, on the other hand, feels India has a 60% chance of winning but acknowledges the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket.

"India is generally a better team and favourites heading into this game. However, one good innings or spell from Pakistan can change the game quickly," said Akram.

Historically, India has been the on-paper favourite in these encounters, and their current form supports this. Pakistan's recent decision to play more cricket before the World Cup appears to have backfired, with losses affecting their momentum, including a surprising defeat to the USA in a Super Over.

In T20 World Cup history, Pakistan has defeated India only once in seven matches, with a memorable opening stand by Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in 2021 being the exception.

Also Read: T20 WC 2024: Astrologer predicts WINNER of India vs Pakistan clash; Rohit Sharma's chances of sealing victory

Latest Videos