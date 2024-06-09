Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    T20 WC 2024: Astrologer predicts WINNER of India vs Pakistan clash; Rohit Sharma's chances of sealing victory

    T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan: Astrologer Pt. Nalin Sharma from Ujjain has provided an intriguing insight into the potential outcome of this high-stakes encounter.

    T20 WC 2024: Astrologer predicts WINNER of India vs Pakistan clash; Rohit Sharma's chances of sealing victory
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 9, 2024, 2:31 PM IST

    The clash between India and Pakistan in cricket has always been more than just a game; it's a spectacle that captivates millions around the world. With the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 match scheduled for Sunday, June 9, all eyes are on Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, where these traditional rivals will lock horns once again.

    The much-anticipated match is anticipated to attract the largest crowd of the tournament thus far in a stadium that boasts a capacity of 34,000 seats, situated on the outskirts of the city within Eisenhower Park.

    Also read: T20 WC 2024: 'Team India is READY' - BCCI's drops goosebumps video ahead of clash against Pakistan (WATCH)

    Astrological insight predicts thrilling India vs Pakistan showdown

    Astrologer Pt. Nalin Sharma from Ujjain has provided an intriguing insight into the potential outcome of this high-stakes encounter. According to him, the alignment of celestial bodies on June 9, particularly the Ravi Pushya Nakshatra and the influence of Saturn's Mahadasha, indicates a significant advantage for India.

    Mars, positioned favourably in Aries, is expected to bolster India's prospects, while Pakistan might face challenges due to Ketu's placement in Virgo. Regarding the captains, Rohit Sharma's horoscope indicates a high likelihood, around 90 percent, of victory for him.

    Looking back at their T20 World Cup history, India has dominated encounters with Pakistan, winning eight out of twelve matches. The last showdown in 2022 saw India emerge victorious, thanks to the stellar performance of Virat Kohli. With both teams having won the T20 World Cup once, this match holds immense significance for their respective campaigns.

    For those eager to witness this epic showdown, several viewing options are available. The match will be streamed live on Disney Plus Hotstar, offering viewers the convenience of enjoying the game from anywhere. Additionally, Star Sports and DD Sports TV channels will broadcast the match, ensuring that fans don't miss out on any moment of the action.

    Also read: T20 WC 2024, IND vs PAK: Pakistani fan in US hopes 'GOAT' Virat Kohli scores century in blockbuster clash

    As the anticipation builds and excitement reaches fever pitch, cricket enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await the clash between these cricketing giants. Whether the stars align in India's favour or Pakistan manages to defy astrological predictions, one thing is certain – this encounter promises to be a spectacle for the ages, showcasing the sheer thrill and drama that cricket between India and Pakistan never fails to deliver.

    Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is derived from astrological analysis, Panchang (Hindu calendar), religious texts, and beliefs. We serve solely as a conduit for conveying this information to our readers. It is advised that users regard this information as for informational purposes only.

