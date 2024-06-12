T20 World Cup 2024: Impact of USA potentially upsetting India and Group A 'Super 8' qualification scenarios

As the T20 World Cup progresses, the upcoming match between India and USA holds significant implications for the 'Super 8' qualification in Group A. A win for India would secure their place in the next stage, while a victory for the USA could dramatically alter the tournament landscape, affecting the hopes of Pakistan, Canada, and Ireland. Here’s a detailed look at the potential outcomes and their impact on the teams involved.

A victory for India would ensure their advancement to the next stage, joining South Africa and Australia, the two teams already in the 'Super 8s'. This result would also revive Pakistan's hopes.

After the T20 World Cup match between India and USA scheduled for later on Wednesday, Group A will determine one of its two qualifiers for the 'Super 8' phase of the tournament. The 2007 champions India are aiming for a hat-trick of wins to secure their place in the next stage. However, USA's impressive form should not be underestimated.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, USA made headlines by defeating Bangladesh in a historic bilateral series – their first against a Test-playing nation. They then pulled off a bigger upset by shocking Pakistan in their second group match. Additionally, the US team defeated Canada in the tournament opener. With two wins in as many matches, USA, like India, are unbeaten in the tournament but face their toughest challenge yet against Rohit Sharma & Co.

India's win against arch-rivals Pakistan elevated them to the top of Group A, with 4 points from 2 matches and a net run rate (NRR) of +1.455. USA follows with 4 points from 2 matches and an NRR of +0.626. Pakistan (3 matches, 2 points, NRR +0.191), Canada (3 matches, 2 points, NRR -0.493), and Ireland (2 matches, 0 points, NRR -1.712) round out the group standings.

Here’s how the result of the India vs USA match on Wednesday will affect the 'Super 8' qualification scenarios for the five teams in Group A:

IF INDIA WINS

India will advance to the next stage, joining South Africa and Australia in the 'Super 8s'.

Pakistan's campaign will stay alive but will depend on India securing a big win over USA to impact the American team's net run rate negatively.

Even if USA loses to India, they can still progress to the 'Super 8s' with a win over Ireland in their last match, rendering the remaining group games irrelevant and eliminating the other three teams.

IF USA WINS

USA will advance to the 'Super 8s'.

This result would not favour Pakistan, Canada, or Ireland.

If India loses to the US but wins their last match against Canada, they will join the co-hosts as the two teams from Group A in the 'Super 8', eliminating the remaining three teams from the race.

