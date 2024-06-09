T20 WC 2024, IND vs PAK: Pakistani fan in US hopes 'GOAT' Virat Kohli scores century in blockbuster clash

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan, a Pakistani team fan has expressed his desire to see Indian batting legend Virat Kohli score a century in New York on Sunday.

The anticipation for an India vs Pakistan cricket match at the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday is akin to a global phenomenon, with fans around the world eagerly awaiting the clash of titans on the field. In the midst of this intense rivalry, Dr. Ibrar Nadeem stands out as a beacon of sportsmanship and admiration for Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli.

Hailing from Gujrat, Pakistan, and now settled in New Jersey, USA, Dr. Nadeem embodies the spirit of cricket transcending borders. Despite his allegiance to the Pakistan cricket team, he openly expresses his admiration for Kohli, whose attitude and dedication to the sport have left an indelible impression on him.

In an interview with Sportstar, Dr. Nadeem said, "I want Kohli to score a century, but Pakistan to win."

A pharmacist and CEO of a pharmaceutical company, Dr. Nadeem's journey from playing junior-level cricket to becoming a fervent supporter of the sport spans continents. His admiration for Kohli extends beyond his on-field exploits to his character and values as a human being.

“Who wouldn’t be a fan of such a perfectionist? We love Virat and admire the work he does for cricket. He is a true inspiration for any sportsman and for anybody who loves their country,” Nadeem told Sportstar.

“People must study what Virat has achieved and follow in his footsteps to make the country proud," he added.

“Initially, I did not like him because, in every World Cup, Pakistan was at the receiving end. It didn’t matter how good Mohammed Amir bowled because Virat would beat us single-handed,” he remarked.

Dr. Nadeem further stated, "What made me like him was his professionalism and hard work to make the country proud. His aggression on the field and the feelings for his county is unmatched."

"I am a patriot and I like Pakistan. But when I see Virat on the field, his aggression on the field inspires me. Even off the field, he is a great human being. Several Pakistan cricketers, who have met him, have told me about him and I feel this guy is a true mentor," the businessman added.

“It will be the first time that I’ll watch Virat from the ground and it will be a great thing if he scores a ton,” he told Sportstar.

Dr. Nadeem's affinity for Kohli transcends international boundaries, as he avidly supports the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and dreams of witnessing Kohli's brilliance firsthand at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium in India.

As the T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan looms large, Dr. Nadeem finds himself torn between his allegiance to his homeland and his admiration for Kohli. Despite the stakes being high for Pakistan in the tournament, he harbors hopes for Kohli's success, believing that a World Cup victory would cement his status as one of the greatest cricketers of all time.

"I want Virat to win a World Cup. That would take him to another level, where MSD is, where Kapil Paaji is, or where Imran Khan is,” Nadeem said.

"I want him to be the greatest of all time,” he added.

