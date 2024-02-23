Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Stamina bigad jayega': Pandya throws tantrums over food during IPL ad shoot; leaked clip goes viral (WATCH)

    A leaked video clip featuring Hardik Pandya has surfaced on social media, showing him vocally expressing his dissatisfaction with the food provided on the set.

    Stamina bigad jayega Pandya throws tantrums over food during IPL ad shoot; leaked clip goes viral (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 4:15 PM IST

    As the anticipation for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 builds up, one name that has been making headlines is Hardik Pandya. The dynamic all-rounder, known for his explosive performances on the field, has been on a determined journey to make a strong comeback after an ankle injury during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. With reports suggesting that he might lead the Mumbai Indians if declared fit, Pandya has been leaving no stone unturned in his quest for full fitness.

    Also read: Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer face possible exclusion from BCCI central contracts: Reports

    Since his setback in the World Cup, Hardik Pandya has been relentlessly working on his body to regain the peak form that fans have come to expect from him. Alongside his brother Krunal Pandya and Mumbai Indians teammate Ishan Kishan, Pandya has been putting in the hours on the field, engaging in intense training and gym sessions. The 32-year-old cricketer understands the importance of both physical fitness and mental resilience in the competitive world of professional cricket.

    Pandya's commitment to his comeback extends beyond the cricket field. Recognizing the significance of a well-balanced diet in the recovery process, the cricketer has been vigilant about his nutritional intake. A healthy diet is crucial for athletes aiming to regain full fitness, and Pandya is leaving no room for compromise in this aspect of his preparation.

    A recent incident on the sets of an IPL ad film shoot in Mumbai has brought Hardik Pandya back into the limelight, albeit for a different reason. In a leaked clip that has gone viral on social media, Pandya can be seen expressing his dissatisfaction with the food served to him during the shoot. Traditional Gujarati delicacies, including dhokla, jalebi, and fafda, were reportedly on the menu.

    In the leaked clip, Pandya can be seen voicing his concerns over being served foods that are not typically associated with a professional athlete's diet, especially during the IPL season. However, speculation arises as to whether this outburst is genuine frustration or part of a promotional strategy for an IPL 2024 advertisement. Given the context of the shoot, it's possible that this incident is scripted to create buzz and anticipation for the upcoming IPL season.

    Also read: IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Dream debut for Akash Deep as pacer picks 3 wickets in no time; WATCH stellar show

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2024, 4:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Joe Root becomes first player in Test history to slam 10 hundreds against India osf

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Joe Root becomes first player in Test history to slam 10 hundreds against India

    cricket NZ vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Australia clinches T20I series with convincing 72-run win against New Zealand osf

    NZ vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Australia clinches T20I series with convincing 72-run win against New Zealand

    cricket Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer face possible exclusion from BCCI central contracts: Reports osf

    Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer face possible exclusion from BCCI central contracts: Reports

    cricket 'RCB blood': Akash Deep's brilliant debut against England in Ranchi sends IPL franchise's fans into tizzy osf

    'RCB blood': Akash Deep's brilliant debut against England in Ranchi sends IPL franchise's fans into tizzy

    cricket ND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ashwin becomes first Indian to take 100 wickets and score 1000 runs against England osf

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Ashwin becomes first Indian to take 100 wickets and score 1000 runs against England

    Recent Stories

    cricket IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Joe Root becomes first player in Test history to slam 10 hundreds against India osf

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Joe Root becomes first player in Test history to slam 10 hundreds against India

    Attukal Pongala 2024: Why pongala is prepared in earthern pots? rkn

    Attukal Pongala 2024: Why pongala is prepared in earthern pots?

    I was shocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'nashedi yuva' dig gets PM Modi's response; check details AJR

    'I was shocked': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'nashedi yuva' dig gets PM Modi's response; check details

    Pasta to Rice: Don't drink water immediately after these food items RKK EAI

    Pasta to Rice: Don't drink water immediately after these food items

    cricket NZ vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Australia clinches T20I series with convincing 72-run win against New Zealand osf

    NZ vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Australia clinches T20I series with convincing 72-run win against New Zealand

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon