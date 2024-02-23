'Stamina bigad jayega': Pandya throws tantrums over food during IPL ad shoot; leaked clip goes viral (WATCH)

As the anticipation for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 builds up, one name that has been making headlines is Hardik Pandya. The dynamic all-rounder, known for his explosive performances on the field, has been on a determined journey to make a strong comeback after an ankle injury during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. With reports suggesting that he might lead the Mumbai Indians if declared fit, Pandya has been leaving no stone unturned in his quest for full fitness.

Since his setback in the World Cup, Hardik Pandya has been relentlessly working on his body to regain the peak form that fans have come to expect from him. Alongside his brother Krunal Pandya and Mumbai Indians teammate Ishan Kishan, Pandya has been putting in the hours on the field, engaging in intense training and gym sessions. The 32-year-old cricketer understands the importance of both physical fitness and mental resilience in the competitive world of professional cricket.

Pandya's commitment to his comeback extends beyond the cricket field. Recognizing the significance of a well-balanced diet in the recovery process, the cricketer has been vigilant about his nutritional intake. A healthy diet is crucial for athletes aiming to regain full fitness, and Pandya is leaving no room for compromise in this aspect of his preparation.

A recent incident on the sets of an IPL ad film shoot in Mumbai has brought Hardik Pandya back into the limelight, albeit for a different reason. In a leaked clip that has gone viral on social media, Pandya can be seen expressing his dissatisfaction with the food served to him during the shoot. Traditional Gujarati delicacies, including dhokla, jalebi, and fafda, were reportedly on the menu.

In the leaked clip, Pandya can be seen voicing his concerns over being served foods that are not typically associated with a professional athlete's diet, especially during the IPL season. However, speculation arises as to whether this outburst is genuine frustration or part of a promotional strategy for an IPL 2024 advertisement. Given the context of the shoot, it's possible that this incident is scripted to create buzz and anticipation for the upcoming IPL season.

