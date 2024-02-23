Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer face possible exclusion from BCCI central contracts: Reports

    Reports suggest that Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer may miss out on the upcoming BCCI central contracts due to their absence from domestic cricket, raising questions about their commitment despite different reasons for non-participation.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 23, 2024, 3:09 PM IST

    Reports suggest that Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer may not feature in the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) central contract list for the upcoming 2023-24 season. Despite different reasons for their absence from the Ranji Trophy – with Kishan focusing on refining his technique for the upcoming IPL 2024 season, and Iyer dealing with a minor back spasm – the BCCI top brass appears dissatisfied with their commitment to domestic cricket, potentially leading to their exclusion from the new contract list.

    According to the Times of India, sources indicate that both players are likely to be omitted due to their failure to participate in domestic cricket as recommended by the BCCI. The selectors, led by Ajit Agarkar, have almost finalized the list, set to be announced by the BCCI soon.

    A source stated, "Kishan and Iyer are likely to be excluded from that list, as both haven't been playing domestic cricket despite the BCCI's diktat to do so."

    The report also mentioned a source close to Iyer, who explained that the middle-order batter missed the last three Tests against England due to a back problem. Despite his exclusion from the Tests being a precautionary measure, questions have arisen about his commitment to domestic matches, as emphasized by the BCCI.

    As of the 2022-23 central contract, Ishan Kishan occupied the C category, earning Rs 1 crore, while Shreyas Iyer was placed in the B category, earning Rs 3 crores.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2024, 3:10 PM IST
