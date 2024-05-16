Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Once I'm done, you won't see me for a while': Virat Kohli hints at taking long break after retirement (WATCH)

    "Once I am done, I will be gone, you won't see me for a while (smiles). So I want to give it everything I have till the time I play, and that's the only thing that keeps me going," said Virat Kohli.

    First Published May 16, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

    Legendary cricketer Virat Kohli's profound influence extends far beyond the realm of cricket, permeating the broader sporting landscape with unprecedented impact over the past decade. This influence has been underscored by the significant inclusion of cricket in the Olympic program for the forthcoming Los Angeles 2028 Games, a decision reflective of Kohli's indelible mark on the global sporting stage.

    At the recent Royal Gala Dinner hosted by RCB ahead of their pivotal IPL 2024 encounter against Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru on May 18, Kohli, alongside RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, fielded inquiries regarding the driving force behind his relentless pursuit of excellence.

    In response to the query regarding his enduring hunger for success, Kohli articulated insights into his unwavering motivation and commitment to continuous improvement. His elucidation shed light on the multifaceted factors underpinning his enduring passion for the game, offering spectators and enthusiasts alike a glimpse into the inner workings of his competitive psyche.

    "It's quite simple," said the 35-year-old Kohli. "I think as a sportsman, we do have an end-date to our careers. So I am just working backwards. I don't want to finish my career thinking 'oh, what if I have done this on that particular day' because I can't keep going on and on forever. So it's just about not leaving any undone business behind and not have any regrets later, which I am sure I won't."

    Kohli also hinted at the prospect of taking a substantial hiatus to contemplate his next steps once he has bid farewell to the world of cricket.

    "Once I am done, I will be gone, you won't see me for a while (smiles). So I want to give it everything I have till the time I play, and that's the only thing that keeps me going," he said.

    Kohli currently leads the charts as the top run-scorer in the ongoing IPL 2024 season, amassing an impressive 661 runs in 13 innings. His batting prowess is evident in his remarkable strike rate of 155.16 and an exceptional average of 66.10. Notably, Kohli's tally includes five half-centuries and one century, showcasing his consistency and dominance on the field.

    As the IPL playoffs approach, RCB finds themselves in a crucial position, currently occupying the fifth spot on the table with 12 points from 13 matches. Their upcoming clash against third-ranked CSK holds immense significance, as they aim to secure a victory by a substantial margin. This victory is essential not only to keep their playoff hopes alive but also to surpass CSK's net run rate (NRR).

    CSK currently boasts a commendable NRR of +0.528, while RCB trails slightly behind with a NRR of +0.387.

