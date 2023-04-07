Ramadan 2023: Shoaib Malik's absence from Sania Mirza's Iftaar with son Izhaan refuels divorce rumours

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sania Mirza is retired from professional tennis. As she celebrates Ramadan, she had her Iftaar feast with her son Izhaan alone, which has once again fuelled rumours about her divorce from Shoaib Malik.

    First Published Apr 7, 2023, 2:04 PM IST

    The legendary former Indian tennis star is peacefully retired from the sport, having hung up her boots earlier this year after finishing as the mixed-doubles runner-up during the Australian Open in January. Since then, she has been living in Dubai and visiting India for personal and promotional work. Currently, she is also celebrating the month of Ramadan.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

    Two days back, Sania shared a video of her enjoying the Iftaar feast with her son Izhaan at home. However, she was notable for doing it only with her son, with the presence of her husband, Shoaib Malik, nowhere to be seen. "Iftaar s with my ❤️", she captioned. Consequently, it has once again fuelled the rumours about her supposed divorce from the former Pakistani skipper, which has been a hot topic since last year.

    ALSO READ: It all ends for Sania Mirza where it all began

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

    Earlier, Sania was seen visiting Medina in Saudi Arabia, which was her second year in a row without Malik. It has strongly suggested that the couple ended their relationship and moved on. However, the two have not officially announced the matter, which is a mystery to most fans.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

    While Malik had spoken on the issue briefly, saying that the couple would like to respect their privacy, Mirza has stayed put on the matter. However, none of the parties has confirmed or denied the reports. It is suggested that the couple have a few legal issues to resolve before officially calling it quits.

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2023, 2:04 PM IST
