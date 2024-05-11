Qatar to Denmark: 7 flattest country on the Earth

Lifestyle
Embark on a journey to discover the world's flattest nations. From the Maldives to Denmark, explore landscapes, cultures, and unique challenges they face
Known for its stunning beaches and crystal-clear waters, this archipelago nation is the flattest on Earth, with an average elevation of just 1.5 meters
Predominantly flat desert terrain characterizes this Middle Eastern country. Its highest point, Qurayn Abu al Bawl, stands at a mere 103 meters
Renowned for its innovative water management systems, much of the Netherlands lies below sea level. Its flat landscapes, intersected by canals and windmills is iconic
A Scandinavian gem, Denmark boasts low rolling hills and flat plains. Its highest natural point, Møllehøj, reaches a modest 170.86 meters
Comprising over 700 islands, this Caribbean paradise features white sandy beaches and turquoise waters. With an average elevation of just 6 meters
Situated in the Pacific Ocean, Tuvalu is one of the smallest and flattest countries globally. Its highest point, Mount Lamlam, barely surpasses 4.5 meters
Dominated by vast stretches of desert, Kuwait is among the flattest countries, with an average elevation of about 150 meters