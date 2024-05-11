Lifestyle

Qatar to Denmark: 7 flattest country on the Earth

Embark on a journey to discover the world's flattest nations. From the Maldives to Denmark, explore landscapes, cultures, and unique challenges they face

Image credits: Pixabay

Maldives

Known for its stunning beaches and crystal-clear waters, this archipelago nation is the flattest on Earth, with an average elevation of just 1.5 meters

Image credits: Pixabay

Qatar

Predominantly flat desert terrain characterizes this Middle Eastern country. Its highest point, Qurayn Abu al Bawl, stands at a mere 103 meters

Image credits: Pixabay

The Netherlands

Renowned for its innovative water management systems, much of the Netherlands lies below sea level. Its flat landscapes, intersected by canals and windmills is iconic

Image credits: Pixabay

Denmark

A Scandinavian gem, Denmark boasts low rolling hills and flat plains. Its highest natural point, Møllehøj, reaches a modest 170.86 meters

Image credits: Pixabay

The Bahamas

Comprising over 700 islands, this Caribbean paradise features white sandy beaches and turquoise waters. With an average elevation of just 6 meters

Image credits: Pixabay

Tuvalu

Situated in the Pacific Ocean, Tuvalu is one of the smallest and flattest countries globally. Its highest point, Mount Lamlam, barely surpasses 4.5 meters

Image credits: Pixabay

Kuwait

Dominated by vast stretches of desert, Kuwait is among the flattest countries, with an average elevation of about 150 meters

Image credits: Pixabay
