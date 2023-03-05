Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It all ends for Sania Mirza where it all began

    Sania Mirza has bid goodbye to her celebrated tennis career, as she is undoubtedly the greatest female tennis player to have ever represented the nation. Meanwhile, on Sunday, she bid farewell to the sport at the place where it all started for her.

    tennis It all ends for Sania Mirza where it all began-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 5, 2023, 4:04 PM IST

    With "happy tears", Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza on Sunday ended her path-breaking journey as a player at the place where it all began. By playing in exhibition matches featuring Rohan Bopanna, Yuvraj Singh, and her 'best friend' Bethanie Mettek Sands, Sania finally said goodbye to her illustrious career at the Lal Bahadur Tennis Stadium. She signalled her arrival on the big stage at this venue with a historic WTA singles title triumph nearly two decades ago.

    Eminent personalities watched the exhibition games, including union law minister Kiren Rijiju and former India cricket team captain Mohammed Azharuddin. Having arrived at the venue in an expensive red car, the 36-year-old Sania was greeted by cheering fans who included prominent personalities. Sania, who turned emotional while giving her farewell speech, said her most incredible honour has been playing for the country for 20 years.

    ALSO WATCH: WPL 2023 - RCB mentor Sania Mirza wants to help youngsters understand mental side of elite sport

    On the occasion, the six-time Grand Slam winner (three in women's doubles and as many in mixed doubles) played two mixed doubles exhibition matches and won both. The venue, where she had won some memorable titles, wore a festive look with banners like 'Celebrating The Legacy of Sania Mirza' put up.

    Some fans held placards that read 'thank you for the memories' and 'we will miss you, Sania'. Spectators, mostly school children, cheered her as she entered the court. "I am so excited to play my last match in front of you all," she said, speaking ahead of the match. Rijiju, formerly the union sports minister, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao, Azharuddin and Yuvraj were guests at the venue.

    ALSO READ: Dubai Open 2023 - Sania Mirza denied fairytale ending; crashes out in doubles' opening round

    tennis It all ends for Sania Mirza where it all began-ayh

    "I have come to Hyderabad for Sania Mirza's send-off, her farewell match. I am delighted to see so many people turning up for this. Sania Mirza is an inspiration not just for Indian tennis but for Indian sports too. As the sports minister, I used to be in touch with Sania. I wish her all the very best for her future endeavours," said Rijiju.

    Her family members and friends were also present at the venue. After the match, Sania was felicitated by Rama Rao and Telangana sports minister V Srinivas Goud. "My greatest honour has been playing for my country for 20 years. Every athlete's dream is to represent their country at the highest level. I was able to do that," Sania, who thanked everyone for supporting her in her journey, said.

    ALSO READ: 'What made me that aggressive and that mindset was not having a fear of losing' - Sania Mirza

    As fans cheered her, Sania turned emotional. "These are very, very happy tears. I could not have asked for a better send-off," she said. Though she may have retired, she said she would be part of tennis and sports in India and Telangana. She hoped "many, many Sanias" would emerge in the country.

    Azharuddin, whose son is married to Sania's younger sister Anam, praised her contribution to tennis. "Thanks. Today, we are giving a great farewell to Sania. What she has done for tennis for women in India and worldwide is an example. I wish her all the best. I know people would want her to continue to play more. But every career has to end. I think she has taken the right decision," Azharuddin told reporters. Several fans said they feel sad about Sania retiring from professional tennis.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2023, 4:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Natasa Stankovic turns 31: Here is how she celebrated her birthday; Hardik Pandya, Krunal special message-ayh

    Natasa Stankovic turns 31: Here's how she celebrated her birthday; Hardik Pandya's special message

    Irani Cup 2022-23: Rest of India retains title after crushing Madhya Pradesh by 238 runs; netizens applaud-ayh

    Irani Cup 2022-23: Rest of India retains title after crushing Madhya Pradesh by 238 runs; netizens applaud

    football Kylian Mbappe expresses gratitude after becoming historic club PSG Paris Saint-Germain all-time leading goal-scorer-ayh

    Kylian Mbappe expresses gratitude after becoming 'historic club' PSG's all-time leading goal-scorer

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: Happy because this team has shown incredible character - Juan Ferrando after ATK Mohun Bagan knocks out Odisha FC-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: 'Happy because this team has shown incredible character' - Ferrando after ATKMB's ousts OFC

    WPL 2023: Anjum Chopra believes Indians should have captained Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants & UP Warriorz snt

    WPL 2023: Anjum Chopra believes Indians should have captained Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants & UP Warriorz

    Recent Stories

    Holi 2023: Three places in India that are must-go-to destinations to celebrate colorful festival vma

    Holi 2023: Three places in India that are must-go-to destinations to celebrate colorful festival

    Himachal Pradesh denotifies 286 schools with zero students enrolments; know details - adt

    Himachal Pradesh denotifies 286 schools with zero students enrolments; know details

    Natasa Stankovic turns 31: Here is how she celebrated her birthday; Hardik Pandya, Krunal special message-ayh

    Natasa Stankovic turns 31: Here's how she celebrated her birthday; Hardik Pandya's special message

    Delhi Budget session to begin on March 17, AAP minister Kailash Gahlot to present Budget AJR

    Delhi Budget session to begin on March 17, AAP minister Kailash Gahlot to present Budget

    Irani Cup 2022-23: Rest of India retains title after crushing Madhya Pradesh by 238 runs; netizens applaud-ayh

    Irani Cup 2022-23: Rest of India retains title after crushing Madhya Pradesh by 238 runs; netizens applaud

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon