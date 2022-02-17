Ranji Trophy: U-19 World Cup-winning captain Yash Dhull slams century on debut; fans excited

The 2021-22 Ranji Trophy is underway from Thursday. Yash Dhull made his debut for Delhi and slammed century. Consequently, fans celebrated it on social media.

After months of uncertainty, the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 is finally underway, with the first phase of the tournament being conducted in limited venues. In one of the matches, two former champions Delhi and Tamil Nadu, clashed at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday. It saw 2022 ICC U-19 World Cup-winning skipper Yash Dhull make his debut.

To everyone's delight, the 19-year-old slammed his maiden First-Class (FC) century on debut. He managed to do so under 130 deliveries while he hit 16 fours in the process, possessing a strike rate of around 80.00. As a result, fans were excited while they took to Twitter to celebrate his debuting success.

Winning the toss, Nadu opted to field, as Delhi was off to a shaky start, losing a couple of wickets by the third over, with just seven runs on the board, while it was down to 67/3. However, opener Dhull carried his momentum from the World Cup into the longest format and batted with the same intensity. Although he played over 80 dot deliveries, he mainly dealt in fours and comfortably scored his ton, having earlier handed a lifeline at 97 off a no-ball dismissal.

During the weekend, Dhull was roped in by his home Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC). He was signed in for a price of ₹50 lakh, as he is expected to make his debut in the tournament during IPL 2022. He is yet to officially play a Twenty20 (T20) match but is tipped as an all-round player, suited for all formats.