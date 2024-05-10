Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Woh ek aisa banda hai jo...' Shami explains what it takes to be Virat Kohli after RCB's win over PBKS | WATCH

    Iconic batter Virat Kohli once again seized the spotlight with a stellar performance during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) triumph over Punjab Kings in their IPL  2024 clash in Dharamsala on Thursday.

    Iconic batter Virat Kohli once again seized the spotlight with a stellar performance during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) triumph over Punjab Kings in their IPL  2024 clash in Dharamsala on Thursday. Kohli's display was nothing short of all-round brilliance, first with the bat and then with a moment of sheer excellence in the field.

    His innings began with a stroke of luck, surviving two dropped catches at 0 and 10, courtesy of Punjab Kings. However, Kohli capitalized on these reprieves, punishing the opposition with a blistering knock of 92 runs off just 47 deliveries.

    But it wasn't just his batting prowess that stole the show. Kohli showcased his fielding prowess with a remarkable run-out, reminiscent of Superman, as he sprinted in from the boundary to directly hit the stumps, dismissing Punjab's last hope, Shashank Singh, who had mustered a quickfire 37 off 19 balls.

    In pursuit of RCB's imposing total of 241 for 7, Punjab Kings faltered and were eventually bowled out for 181, suffering a significant defeat by a margin of 60 runs. This victory not only kept RCB's playoff hopes alive but also sparked discussions across the town about Kohli's exceptional all-round performance.

    With this display, Kohli, adorned with the Orange Cap, has now amassed 634 runs in 12 innings, etching his name alongside the likes of KL Rahul as only the second batter to achieve the feat of scoring 600-plus runs in a season four times in the IPL.

     

    Mohammed Shami, reflecting on Virat Kohli's approach to the game, highlighted that Kohli's commitment to excellence transcends any breaks or interruptions. According to Shami, Kohli maintains unwavering focus regardless of his rest periods and is determined to make an impact in every facet of the game.

    "Woh ek aisa banda hai jo kahin bhi rahe woh apne frame (zone) mei rehta zaroor hai. Woh jab bhi aayega, woh show karega apne aap ko ke haan 'mai kya hu' (he is such a person who stays focused wherever he is. Whenever he returns, he shows who he is)," said Shami on a Cricbuzz show.

    Kohli opted for an extended break to be with his family for the birth of his son, causing him to miss the five-Test home series against England preceding the IPL.

    "He keeps his plans very clear, be it fitness, batting. Even if you give him the bowling, he will do the job, even with his cross feet (wrong foot) action," said Shami with a smile.

    "If there are such role models for today's generation, imagine how much they will get to learn -- fitness, skill and so on. Every aspect you look at, you find loyalty for everything. That reflects in Virat Kohli."

