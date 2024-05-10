BCCI will call applications for new head coach role, Rahul Dravid 'free to reapply'

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confirms Rahul Dravid's impending departure as India's head coach, prompting the board to initiate the search for a successor. Dravid's contract concludes alongside the T20 World Cup, with options for reapplication, while discussions include the potential for a foreign coach and the future of the Impact Player rule.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has officially announced that the board will soon issue an advertisement seeking applicants for the position of head coach, as Rahul Dravid's tenure is slated to conclude in June. Dravid has served as Team India's head coach since November 2021, with his contract extended following the conclusion of the 2023 ODI World Cup. However, it appears that Dravid will not be granted another extension, prompting the board to initiate the process of hiring a new coach. Dravid's current contract with the BCCI, overseeing the Indian team, is scheduled to end in June, coinciding with the Indian team's involvement in the T20 World Cup campaign.

In November 2023, Dravid and his support staff inked an extension, but the new agreement was only valid until the conclusion of June 2024.

Shah confirmed that Dravid is welcome to apply for the role if he desires, but emphasized that there will be no automatic extension as previously granted.

"Rahul's tenure is set to conclude in June. Therefore, if he wishes to apply, he is welcome to do so," stated the BCCI secretary to Cricbuzz, while also indicating openness to the prospect of appointing a foreign coach.

"We cannot predetermine whether the new coach will be Indian or foreign. The decision rests with the CAC, and we operate as a global entity," added the BCCI official.

Shah virtually dismissed the idea of appointing separate coaches for different formats, a practice adopted by some international boards.

"The CAC will make that determination as well. Many players excel across all formats, such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and others. Furthermore, such a scenario has no precedent in India," Shah remarked.

Regarding the contentious Impact Player rule, which has garnered criticism from active international stars including India captain Rohit Sharma, Shah affirmed his intention to discuss the matter with stakeholders and assess whether the rule warrants continuation.

"The Impact Player was a trial initiative. It has provided opportunities to two new Indian players in the IPL," Shah emphasised, addressing concerns raised about the rule potentially hindering the development of all-rounders. "Before deciding on the future of the Impact Player, we will engage with franchises and broadcasters. The rule is not permanent, and thus far, there has been no significant opposition to its implementation."

