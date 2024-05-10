Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Excise policy case: ED files fresh charge sheet, names K Kavitha as accused

    This development marks the sixth supplementary charge sheet in the ongoing case, which has seen the arrest of 18 individuals thus far, including prominent figures such as AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 10, 2024, 5:22 PM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday (May 10) has escalated its legal pursuit in the excise policy-linked money laundering case by filing a new charge sheet before a Delhi court, adding BRS leader K Kavitha to the list of accused individuals. It is reportedly said that the prosecution complaint was presented before the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court under sections 45 and 44(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    'Big blow to BJP...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hails SC's decision to grant bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    The ED's intensified legal actions are indicative of its continued efforts to investigate and prosecute individuals implicated in the alleged money laundering scheme.

    While AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is anticipated to face similar charges in the coming week, following a parallel complaint, the legal proceedings surrounding the case have garnered significant attention.

    On Friday, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Kejriwal, stressing the gravity of the allegations and the complexity of the legal proceedings.

    The court is scheduled to deliberate on the seventh chargesheet and consider the arguments put forth by the probe agency on May 13, further underscoring the ongoing legal battles and the multifaceted nature of the case.

    'Signs of slavery should go': UP CM Yogi Adityanath hints at renaming Akbarpur

    The ED initiated its money laundering investigation on August 22, 2022, subsequent to the lodging of a FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 17, 2022.

    Last Updated May 10, 2024, 5:22 PM IST
