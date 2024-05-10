Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: RCB with a crushing 60-run victory over Punjab Kings to stay alive in the season

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) delivered a commanding performance to defeat Punjab Kings in the IPL 2024 match, keeping their tournament hopes alive. Despite early hiccups, RCB posted a formidable total, led by Virat Kohli's explosive batting. In response, Punjab Kings faltered, collapsing under RCB's relentless bowling attack.

    IPL 2024: RCB with a crushing 60-run victory over Punjab Kings to stay alive in season
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 10, 2024, 12:07 AM IST

    Punjab Kings are the second team, after Mumbai Indians, to be eliminated from IPL 2024! Royal Challengers Bengaluru keep their tournament hopes alive with a dominant 60-run victory at Dharamsala. In the evening clash, Punjab Kings won the toss and chose to field first. Debutant Vidhwath Kaverappa impressed with his bowling, despite three dropped catches and Virat Kohli's survival on two occasions. Kaverappa claimed the wickets of Faf du Plessis and Will Jacks, finishing with 2/36.

    Capitalising on the dropped chances, Kohli led an aggressive charge, supported by Rajat Patidar's explosive half-century off just 21 balls. The duo shared a crucial 76-run partnership before Patidar's dismissal by Sam Curran halted play briefly due to a hailstorm.

    Kohli continued his stellar form, smashing 92 off 47 balls, including 7 fours and 6 sixes, in a partnership of 92 runs with Cameron Green. Harshal Patel's late flurry and Dinesh Karthik's cameo propelled RCB to 241/7, the highest T20 score at Dharamsala.

    In response, Punjab Kings lost early wickets despite a promising start from Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw. Rossouw's half-century and Shashank Singh's brisk knock were not enough as RCB spinners led by Swapnil Singh and Karn Sharma struck crucial blows.

    Virat Kohli's brilliant run-out of Shashank Singh epitomised RCB's fielding effort. Punjab Kings collapsed in the latter half of the innings, succumbing to RCB's pace attack led by Siraj and Ferguson, eventually getting all-out for 181 in 17 overs.

