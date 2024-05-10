Who is Sanjiv Goenka? Know more about LSG owner’s net worth

Entertainment
Sanjiv Goenka is the chairman of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, a conglomerate with interests in various sectors including power, retail, FMCG, infrastructure, sports, and media.
Born and raised in Kolkata to Marwari parents, he completed his B. Com degree from St. Xaviers College in 1981.
With a reported net worth of USD 3.4 billion, Dr Goenka ranks among India's richest businessmen, holding the 84th position in India and 949th globally in 2023, according to Forbes.
He owns the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and previously owned Rising Pune Supergiant. He also has stakes in Atletico de Kolkata (ATK) in the Indian Super League (ISL).
Sanjiv Goenka is known for his leadership roles, having served as the chairman of the board of governors at IIT-Kharagpur and actively involved with IIT-Gandhinagar.
His philanthropic contributions include his involvement with educational institutions and industry associations, showcasing his commitment to societal development.
Sanjiv Goenka's family includes his wife Preeti, a well-known interior designer, and their two children, son Shashwat and daughter Avarna.
His son serves as the vice chairman of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, while Avarna is the chairperson of RPSG Lifestyle Media and vice chairperson of Saregama.
The Goenka family is known for their lavish lifestyle, with properties including a bungalow in Delhi's Lutyens Zone and active involvement in high-profile social events.
Sanjiv Goenka extends beyond business into the realm of media, with RPSG Lifestyle Media launching The Hollywood Reporter India and Esquire in India under Avarna's leadership.